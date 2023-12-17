Eiduka finishes in 30th place in the World Cup competition in ten kilometers in the classic style / Article

#Eiduka #finishes #30th #place #World #Cup #competition #ten #kilometers #classic #style #Article

The best result was achieved by the German athlete Viktoria Karla, who finished in 28 minutes and 13.6 seconds and climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time in her career.

American Rosie Brennan took second place, 19.6 seconds behind the winner, while Swedish skier Eba Andessson lost 21.6 seconds to Carla and finished third.

Eiduka finished after 30 minutes and 13.3 seconds, losing to the winner by one minute and 59.7 seconds. Auziņa, on the other hand, finished in 32 minutes and 53.5 seconds, four minutes and 39.9 seconds behind the German athlete.

60 athletes took part in the competition.

USA skier Jessie Diggins holds the first place in the World Cup standings with 724 points, followed by Sweden’s Emma Rybom with 668 points, while Brennan is third with 631 points.

Eiduka ranks 30th with 173 points.

It has already been reported that in the men’s competition at a distance of ten kilometers in the classic style with a separate start, Lauris Kaparkalējs ranked 72nd, while Norwegian Juhannes Klebo won the first place.

On the penultimate day of the year, the prestigious “Tour de Ski” series will begin on the Italian track in Toblach, which will continue in the Swiss winter sports resort in Davos and will end on January 7 on the Valdifjemme track in Italy.

In the second half of January, the World Cup stages will be held on the Oberhof track in Germany and the Goms area in Switzerland, and in February, the competition will be held in North America – in the city of Kenmore, Canada, and on the Minneapolis track in the USA. The athletes will then return to Europe, completing stages in Lahti (Finland), Oslo and Drammen (Norway), as well as Fålun (Sweden) in March.

