Eiduk’s “Tour de Ski” climbs to the high 11th position in the 20-kilometer pursuit – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com

The 23-year-old Eiduka started one minute and 22 seconds after Diggins. In most checkpoints, the Latvian was in the 14th or 15th position, but in the last 1700 meters, Eiduka increased the pace, which her direct rivals, Katarina Hennig from Germany, Eba Andeshon from Sweden, and Rosie Brennan from America could not keep up with. At the finish line, Swiss Nadine Fendrich and Austrian Tereza Stadtlober were behind the Latvian by eight tenths of a second.

In the previous “Tour de Ski” stages, Eiduka won the tenth place in freestyle skiing in the 1.4 kilometer sprint competition and the 19th position in the ten kilometer classic style race with a joint start.

Among the leading skiers, the 35-year-old Norwegian Astrid Eyre Slinda broke through, rising from 13th place to the top five, skidding the titled Scandinavians Heidi Venga and Frida Karlsson in the last 400 meters. Slinda alone has strengthened herself in the Norwegian national team in 2023.

In the future, skiers will go to the Swiss city of Davos, where the fourth (January 3) and fifth (January 4) stages of the series are scheduled. After that, the athletes will return to Italy, where they will finish the tour on June 7 with a 15-kilometer distance in the classic style and a ten-kilometer climb on the mountain ski track.

“Tour de Ski” third stage, 20-kilometer pursuit race (Toblach, Italy)

VSkier (country) Time 1. Jessie Diggins (USA) 58:18.72. Viktoria Karla (Germany) + 46.53. Lynn Swann (Sweden) + 48.24. Jonna Sundling (Sweden) + 48.25. Astrid Eyre Slinda (Norway) + 49.66. Heidi Veng (Norway)+51.77.Frida Karlsson (Sweden)+52.58.Kertu Niskanen (Finland)+52.69.Emma Rybom (Sweden)+55.710.Krista Permekoski (Finland)+1:18.011.Patricia Eidukas (Latvia)+1:56.0

