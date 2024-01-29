Eight dead in military operation

The military operation carried out in Ikalamavony bore fruit.

By following the traces of a horde of bandits who had threatened to attack barracks, the police struck with an iron fist. Eight deaths were counted and weapons and charms seized.

Big sweep of the Armed Forces in Ikalamavony. The report shows eight deaths. Among those shot dead are villagers who house dahalo, gurus as well as infamous individuals who are actively wanted. The deadly shooting broke out Thursday evening around 7 p.m., after a long tracking operation.

The fathers-in-law of two infamous highwaymen are also among those incapacitated. During the operation, the soldiers, for their part, captured an alleged kingpin, accused of being at the head of a pack of feared highway bandits.

Thursday’s muscular intervention would be the culmination of long shadowing and investigations. The defense and security forces had to follow the traces of the indicated persons before they took action. It was a violent dahalo attack last year that opened Pandora’s box. Deaths were recorded and the two infamous fugitives including members of their in-laws were pilloried.

Tracking

Since October 2023, the police have made tracking them a priority. Despite their escape, the criminals were not impressed. While the search was in full swing, the gang recruited criminals to strengthen their ranks. The bandit horde has begun to gather new accomplices in Antanety. In light of the information received by the Defense and Security Forces, the bandits would have prepared to lead a virulent armed attack against the soldiers and gendarmes based in the locality of Ambodisaka. Having taken the threat seriously, the police intensified the search, which resulted in last week’s deadly operation during which three Baikal brand hunting rifles were seized. While searching the premises, the elements of the Defense and Security Forces who came to the scene immediately got their hands on a polyethylene bag full of charms and amulets to the brim.

Andry Manase