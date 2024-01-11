Eight hours of water cut announced

Remember to fill buckets, basins and carboys.

The water and electricity supply company (Jirama) announces major works near Mandroseza. Consequently, nearly eight hours of water outages are expected during the day on Friday. Users were informed of the news by an official publication on the Jirama Facebook page yesterday. The outage is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The repair will be carried out on the N 14 network which produces up to 5,000 watts of electricity for the city of Antananarivo. A shortage of 1,900 m3 of water is therefore on the menu for the beneficiaries of this state company.

The disturbance of water supply will affect almost all the quarters of the city. Starting with Analamahitsy, Ivandry, Alarobia, Ankorondrano, Soavimasoandro. Passing on the side of Anjanahary, Manjakaray, Ambatomainty, Ambatobe, Ankadindramamy, Soamanandaraya, Ambohitraharaba, Ankadikely Ilafy. Ambodivona, Ankadifotsy, Ambohijatovo, Faravohitra, Ambatonakanga, Antaninarenina will not be spared. The cut will also be effective on the part of Ankatso, Antsahameva, Ampandrana, Ankaraobato, Ambanidia and their surroundings. At least 40 neighborhoods will be affected by this disturbance.

Miora Raharisolo

