Eight of the twelve promoters of the Super League now declare loyalty to UEFA | Soccer | Sports

#twelve #promoters #Super #League #declare #loyalty #UEFA #Soccer #Sports

In 2021, the British Government, at the initiative of Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, rushed to draft a decree by which it threatened to expropriate those football clubs that joined any competition that broke with the order established by the Football Association, the oldest federation in existence, an egregious member of UEFA and FIFA. The decree was never promulgated. It was not necessary. It was enough to prepare it, as a deterrent weapon. The measure, an extraordinary gesture in the cradle of free trade, was the urgent reaction to the announcement of the creation of the European Super League, on April 19 of that year, in the middle of the pandemic. This is what a leader of a Premier club says on condition of anonymity. His club, he explains, was one of the 12 signatories of the manifesto establishing the schismatic project led by Florentino Pérez as an alternative to the UEFA Champions League. An original plan that lasted just under 48 hours, and on which the condemnation of the British Crown, sponsor of football as an asset of cultural interest in the country that invented it, still weighs.

Between the morning of April 20 and the afternoon of April 21, 2021, according to this source, the owners of the six Premier clubs colluding with the Super League received a notice from the Government. There was a decree ready to be published and it aimed directly at expropriation. Joseph Lewis, the owner of Tottenham; Joel Glazer, the owner of Manchester United; John Henry, of the Fenway Sports Group that controls Liverpool; Roman Abramovich, then owner of Chelsea; Stan Kroenke, owner of Arsenal; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, received the news from Downing Street with horror. Before the sun set on April 21, everyone had resigned from the project. With them they dragged Atlético de Madrid, Milan and Inter.

On November 7, King Charles III announced before Parliament that the Football Governance Law would be enacted in 2024. A rule drawn up in collaboration with the FSA, the fans’ association of England and Wales, which guarantees the introduction of a supervisory body for football clubs. According to the British Government, the “safeguarding” of football will be the responsibility of an independent regulator who will control the licensing regime to operate in England and Wales. In the words of the Government “it will have powers to monitor and impose compliance with requirements in financial matters, corporate governance, ownership regime through tests on owners and executives; connection with fans and protection of cultural heritage; as well as to approve participation in competitions.” The fans of each club, gathered in associations, will have a golden power to veto decisions of an existential nature, such as participation in tournaments that break with the order established by the FA, the English federation.

More information

None of the nine repentant clubs, neither in the Islands nor on the continent, publicly spoke out again in favor of anything resembling a tournament outside the historical regulators. Nor did they do so this Thursday, after learning that the Court of Justice of the European Union, the last instance that was supposed to illuminate the way forward after a long legal battle, censured UEFA and FIFA for abuse of a dominant position in the market in the application of its rules of admission of other tournament organizers. On the contrary. Far from applauding the CJEU’s decision, the six English clubs issued a practically identical statement in which they indicated that the ruling did not alter their position. “Our position has not changed; “We firmly believe that working with the Premier, the FA, the European Club Association, UEFA and FIFA, we will continue to develop football for the benefit of all,” Chelsea declared in a letter that practically reproduced word for word those issued by United, Liverpool, Tottenham, City and Arsenal. Of the nine repentants, only Milan remained silent this Thursday: neither statement of support to UEFA nor congratulations for the CJEU ruling.

Few cases of change are more radical than that of Atlético de Madrid, which went from joining the Super League to embracing the cause of UEFA through Miguel Ángel Gil. Since September, the red and white general director has been a member of the UEFA executive committee representing the European Club Association (ECA) of which he is an executive. Juventus, Madrid and Barça left the ECA. The others returned. Also Atlético, which this Thursday showed itself insensitive to the CJEU’s decision in a statement: “The European football family does not want the Super League. Germany, France, England, Italy, and Spain (with the exception of Real Madrid and Barcelona) do not want the Super League.”

Where the Streets Have No Name

Regarding the three clubs that remained embarked on the schismatic enterprise, their reaction to the sentence was not unanimous either. Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​through their presidents Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta, celebrated that the European Justice defined UEFA as a monopoly and announced in unison the creation of a “historic” opportunity to refound football thanks to the advent of an era of “ freedom”. But Juventus, the third recalcitrant member, did not issue any official statement. Only Andrea Agnelli spoke out, who was its president, resigned a year ago with his entire board after it became known that the Italian prosecutor’s office was investigating the club’s accounts for alleged fraud. Agnelli used the social network X, formerly Twitter, to post his first post after a year of silence. The message concentrated all the darkness of oracular prophecies: the lyrics of the song Where the Streets Have no Name, by U2, and a coda: “I love football.”

The ruling of the CJEU on the prior authorization of football competitions by UEFA opens the melon of the enigma. First, it admonishes UEFA because until 2022 it controlled the entry and exit of the football market without adhering to transparent, objective, or proportionate criteria, and this gave rise to arbitrariness and discrimination. Second, he warns that “a competition like the Super League project should not necessarily be authorized” if it does not first meet those same criteria.

Justice has reached the limit. The legal framework of football has opened up to a new world. Beyond that, there is a dilemma that only clubs can solve. And the clubs, at the moment, do not seem very convinced about giving up the UEFA Champions League to embark on the still disconcerting path of the Super League.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading

Read without limits

_