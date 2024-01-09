Eight people lived in a hut in the forest, in the middle of winter, in Bistrita. Among them, two sick children, who arrived at the UPU

#people #lived #hut #forest #middle #winter #Bistrita #Among #sick #children #arrived #UPU

Two children aged 2 and 6 respectively, found by Bistrita City Hall employees living in improvised shelters located in the Codrişor forest, located on the outskirts of the municipality, arrived at the hospital with respiratory diseases.

The spokesperson of the Bistrita County Emergency Clinical Hospital, Camelia Strungari, said that the minors were taken to the Pediatric UPU with acute pneumonia, acute nasopharyngitis and anemia in the case of the 2-year-old girl and acute bronchitis and acute nasopharyngitis in the case of the 6-year-old boy years, the doctors appreciating that there is no need to hospitalize them, being prescribed drug treatment.

Also, both are suspected of being in contact with a TB case, based on the statements made by their mother, and were tested for this during Tuesday.

In the morning of January 8, the local police, together with the representatives of the Social Assistance Department and the Volunteer Service for Emergency Situations within the Bistrita City Hall, identified three improvised shelters in the Codrişor forest, where the two minors lived together with six adults , all of them being exposed to low temperatures, according to the information made public by the Local Police.

The adults were directed to the Night Center and accommodation for homeless adults in Bistrita, to benefit from the socio-medical services provided by the municipality.

In the case of the two minors, it was decided to transport them to the hospital for the assessment of their health status and to notify the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection, in order to take over the children and institute the necessary social protection measures.

At the same time, measures were taken to green the area where the three improvised shelters were found.

