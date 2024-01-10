Eight unexpected scenarios for the economy in 2025

#unexpected #scenarios #economy

/Pogled.info/ 2024 may bring a number of surprises to the Russian and world economy, both pleasant and not so. Under certain circumstances, experts believe, eight very unexpected scenarios can come true. What are we talking about and what could be the circumstances?

The first possible shock in 2024. is the rise in oil prices to $150 per barrel and above. “Such a scenario is possible only with a sharp reduction in market supply. Demand cannot grow so fast and lead to oil shortages. For this to happen, someone has to radically reduce production and export volumes,” says Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University of the Government of the Russian Federation and the National Energy Security Fund.

According to him, OPEC+ will definitely not do this alone. “This may happen rather due to the expansion of the military conflict in the Middle East, in which Iran, for example, will be involved. This is a scenario of partial or complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of all oil flows. The second option is to reduce the supply of oil from Russia, if the Western countries go too far in intimidating the buyers of Russian oil and we lose a market for sales. Or the US and the EU deprive us of a fleet to transport oil. The exit of Russian oil from the world market will raise prices to $150 or more per barrel,” says the expert.

It is worth understanding that no one needs such a scenario – neither oil producers nor buyers. “Any adequate market participant understands that $150 per barrel is a lot, this is the price at which demand will be destroyed. This will quickly lead to a collapse in the world economy and a reduction in consumption,” explains Yushkov. For Russia, the comfort price for “Brent” is in the order of 80-90 dollars per barrel, taking into account the discount for the Russian brand “Urals” of 7-10 dollars.

The second shocking scenario is a complete stoppage of Russian gas supplies to Europe, including liquefied gas. This can happen either after the introduction of a Western embargo against Russian gas, or the blocking of transit from Ukraine, or the destruction of the transport infrastructure, including the “Turkish Stream” in the Black Sea. Although the latter is much more difficult to implement than blowing up the Nord Streams in the Baltic Sea, even this now does not seem like a zero-probability scenario.

Yushkov considers the scenario of a complete stoppage of Russian gas supplies to Europe through two pipelines – the Ukrainian and Turkish Stream – to be quite likely. Ukraine has already blocked the southern pipeline, and supplies pass only through its northern branch branch. Supplies to Europe via TurkStream were almost halted in 2023, when Bulgaria intended to introduce an additional duty on the transit of Russian gas via TurkStream in the amount of $111 per thousand cubic meters.

“This was an attempt to block the transit of gas by introducing a barrier transit rate. In this case, Russian gas became expensive and it was unprofitable to buy it,” explains Yushkov. The situation was saved by Hungary, which does not want to lose Russian gas. She had to threaten to block Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen.

“I think the US will put pressure on Ukraine to block transit immediately after the end of the heating season. The US wants to permanently remove Russia from the European pipeline gas market. Kyiv has an official basis for blocking the transit – accusing Gazprom of failing to fulfill contractual obligations “pump or pay”, claims Igor Yushkov. Gazprom pumps 42-43 million cubic meters per day instead of the contractual 109 million cubic meters per day and pays only for the volume pumped, as Ukraine itself blocks the northern gas pipeline.

The main victim, of course, will be Europe. “Europeans, of course, will not die or freeze. The main risk is the increase in prices, which in turn will lead to further deindustrialization of the European economy. In 2022, gas consumption by European industry has already fallen by 60 billion cubic meters, in 2023 it will decrease by another 30 billion cubic meters, and in 2024 there will be a new collapse, “says the expert.

The third shocking scenario is the escalation of the conflict between the US and China and the suspension of energy supplies to China from the south (from Africa, the Middle East and Australia). “If gas and oil supplies from the south are cut off, it will be a collapse for both China and the entire world economy. China remains the world’s factory, but if its energy supply is cut off, the entire world will be without any products. This is a radical scenario, just like a direct conflict between the US and China. But it is not certain that the US will openly declare war, it could be a hybrid scheme when China intervenes in some conflict and then the US stops supplies,” Igor Yushkov claims.

Russia may even benefit from this radical scenario, as it would be willing to provide its own oil and gas in large quantities to China. This would immediately make Beijing more amenable to building Power of Siberia-2.

According to Yushkov, if necessary, Russia has a resource base of 150-200 billion cubic meters of gas that it could supply annually to China. We just need contracts and infrastructure.

The fourth unexpected scenario, which also has implications for the economy, is the abrupt termination of the WTO in 2024. “This could open a window of opportunity for renewed cooperation with Europe. The easiest way would be to bring back the coal and oil trade. Europeans can do this under the banner of caring for the climate and the planet: Russia imports oil to India, and Europe from the Middle East – and these are additional emissions, so what sanctions can there be if we are talking about protecting the planet”, argued Yushkov. However, such a positive scenario is unlikely for now, especially given the global practice where sanctions are almost never lifted.

However, a freeze on the conflict in Ukraine could have significant implications for the Russian economy as a whole. “The end of the hot phase of the conflict will be a ‘deflationary shock’ for the Russian economy: many hundreds of thousands of people will return to the labor market, inflation will slow down, the Central Bank will reduce interest rates below 10% from the current 16%,” notes Fyodor Naumov, financial strategist.

The fifth unlikely scenario is the accelerated introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), including in Russia. Goldman Sachs has estimated that in the US 25% of all work tasks can be transferred to AI, and in some areas even more. For example, more than 40% of accounting and legal work and more than 30% of the work of programmers, designers and journalists.

“If US ratings are transferred to Russia, then the mass introduction of AI (based on large language models) in our country will allow us to eliminate more than 1 million accountants, more than 400 thousand lawyers, more than 300 thousand designers, more than 250 thousand programmers, more than 150 thousand .journalists, as well as thousands of bloggers, traders and analysts.

In total, only in the listed categories, this is more than 2 million people”, calculates Fyodor Naumov. In addition, with the help of AI, the authorities will cope with the task of introducing autonomous driving and solving the problem of the shortage of taxi drivers and truck drivers, he added.

“All this will lead to the fact that not only laid-off white-collar workers will enter the labor market.” The introduction of AI will free hundreds of thousands of workers and thus create a deflationary shock in Russia, which will finally reduce inflation to the long-term the Bank of Russia’s target of 4%,” says Naumov.

The sixth unexpected scenario is the continuation of high interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in 2024, which will provoke a recession in the world economy. “US inflation is slowing and markets are pricing in a Fed rate cut for March 2024, but the US could maintain tight monetary policy until late 2024, although that seems unlikely. This increases the likelihood of a deep recession in the global economy and, as a consequence, a drop in energy demand and oil prices. The oil market may face a potential surplus,” says Marina Nikishova, chief economist at Zenitbank.

If inflation accelerates, the ECB could also return to raising interest rates, plunging the eurozone into a deep recession. “At the same time, in developing countries, a rise in key interest rates can lead to a depreciation of national currencies – and this will further accelerate inflation in these countries. The economies of the US and Europe are holding up for now, but now even a small “black swan” could send them into crisis,” said Nikishova.

The global crisis cannot but affect Russia. This includes pressure on the ruble exchange rate and the risk of a decline in oil demand and prices, which in one way or another affects budget revenues.

The seventh shock scenario is a global debt crisis when entire countries default on their obligations. “Rising interest rates around the world have driven up debt servicing costs. At the same time, global debt continues to grow. In five years, the load has increased by 60 trillion dollars, of which two-thirds of the increase falls on developed countries – the USA, Japan, France and Great Britain,” notes the chief economist of Zenitbank.

Developing countries are also going into debt, especially China, India, Brazil and Mexico. “Dozens of developing countries are at risk of defaulting on their sovereign debt. There are fears that against the background of elections that will be held in more than 50 countries, the fiscal burden and the volume of government loans in India, South Africa, Pakistan and the United States may increase,” notes Nikishova. Problems with Russia’s main trading partners – China and India – also pose risks to Russian revenues.

The eighth shock scenario is some completely unpredictable geopolitical crisis, maybe even more than one. There can be many options here. “Geopolitical risks consist in the possible expansion of the geography of existing conflicts and the emergence of new ones. The experience of 2022-2023 shows that they can lead to temporary disruptions in energy and food supply systems, as well as price shocks that can complicate the task of central banks in choosing between the risks of recession, high inflation and financial stability,” notes Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of the Finam financial group. She points out how in 2024 there are over 70 elections in 40 countries around the world, and the elections in Taiwan (on January 13), in Russia (in March) and, of course, may be of greatest interest to the world and to Moscow. se, in the United States (in November).

The Taiwan election is important in the context of China’s hopes for peaceful reunification and the risks of a forcible seizure of power in Taiwan or a military blockade, as well as in the context of China’s relationship with the United States, Belencaya noted.

“The US election will shape the future politics of the world’s largest and most powerful economy for the next four years. For the Russian market, in the context of practically frozen relations with the US, speculation may increase regarding a possible softening of the position of the new US political leadership regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US-Russia relations in general. However, after the unfulfilled hopes of improving Russian-American relations due to Trump’s victory in 2016, this time there should be fewer illusions about fundamental changes in relations depending on the personality of the US president,” Belenkaya concludes.

