Eighteen companies from the WSE to the portfolio for 2024 – Puls Biznesu

By 57.5 percent the value of the portfolio of fifteen companies selected by a team of analysts led by Marcin Materna increased for 12 months. This result is twice as good as the growth of WIG in the same period.

As the authors of the portfolio emphasize, the surplus over WIG increased gradually throughout most of the year and was not due to single events. However, four companies turned out to be laggards – they recorded a rate of return lower than WIG, of which two – 11 bit studios and CD Projekt – generated a loss. These stocks, like those of Answear, AB, Budimex and Ciech, are no longer in the portfolio proposed for 2024. However, the following appeared in it: BNP Paribas, Pekao, Dom Development, Asbis, Grupa Azoty, Toya, Rainbow, LPP and VRG, and the following did not lose their status as favorites: PKO BP, Alior Bank, Synektik, Mostostal Zabrze, Kruk, Inter Cars, Orlen , PZU and Benefit Systems.

At a high level

More than one fifth of the proposed portfolio is occupied by bank shares, because the expected persistence of inflation above the NBP target in 2024 and the limited prospects for large changes in interest rates should result in a small but still increase in banks’ interest income. Their shares are trading at relatively low rates, and high dividends are on the horizon – close to 10%. (including Pekao and PKO BP, analysts do not rule out the first-ever dividend payment by Alior). The write-off line should be supported by the consumer’s fiscal stimulation. Analysts draw attention to the legal risk associated with the consumer loan portfolio – compensation companies are slowly starting processes that may result in the need to create reserves in banks.

Analysts are positive about PZU, which is helped by improved profitability of banks in the portfolio (Alior, Pekao). Unlike in this industry, there is no significant regulatory or systemic risk, and the prospect of dividend increases its attractiveness for investors. If interest rates start to fall, according to BM Millennium specialists, the insurer’s shares should perform better than those of banks.

The leader is behind

From the construction industry, which, together with the banking and clothing sectors, took the podium in return rates in 2023, Mostostal Zabrze remained in BM Millennium’s portfolio because, after a large increase in the price, experts considered the valuation of Budimex to be excessive. The situation is different with Mostostal Zabrze, which, according to analysts, is undervalued (the target price set by Millennium is PLN 5.80, 37% more than the price on the Warsaw Stock Exchange). According to experts, the company has many advantages.

“First of all, in the industrial and general construction business, Mostostal Zabrze uses subcontractors to a large extent. This means that a lower level of revenue does not necessarily mean unused capacity and related costs. Secondly, the amount of profits is determined not only by the amount of revenues, but also by the amount of margin, and, which is particularly important in the construction and engineering business, good contract management and, as a result, minimization of unplanned costs. In this respect, Mostostal Zabrze declares its focus on cooperation with proven and reputable contractors and on specialized work in which, for the client, the guarantee of investment success is more important than the price. As a result, the company announces that it will maintain profitability even at lower turnover,” it was written in the justification, adding that the release of EU funds after the elections should dispel concerns about the size of contracts that can be obtained in the field of general construction.

The post-election change in the housing loan subsidy program should be beneficial for Dom Development – BM Millennium analysts believe. Although there is no final shape of the Mieszkanie na start program, the proposal submitted for consultation indicated that subsidies could also be granted for larger loans. Another advantage of the developer’s assets is the regularity and amount of dividends paid.

It’s time for a breakthrough

Dividend is also an advantage of Orlen’s shares, but even the high rate last year did not result in a significant increase in prices. However, BM Millennium specialists believe that not even complete, but significant depoliticization of the way the company is managed should remove most of the discount from the valuation and unlock the company’s value potential.

“We see the risk associated with the government’s proposals regarding a tax on extraordinary profits, but we believe that even if it is implemented, such moves are already discounted in the share price,” the analysts add.

They are also betting on another company with state treasury ownership – Grupa Azoty. Such a shareholder means that even despite a series of losses, the company’s bankruptcy is unlikely. The results were supported by the decline in gas prices and the first signs of recovery in farmers’ demand. An increase in grain prices is still needed to fully return to normality, analysts believe.

“Since the company will not go bankrupt and the first signs of improvement are already appearing, purchasing its shares may bring an above-average rate of return,” they add.

Strong with the power of the consumer

A large group of the proposed companies are those that benefit from the growing wealth of consumers’ wallets: LPP, VRG, Rainbow, Benefit and Asbis.

“As a result of the decline in inflation and the significant nominal increase in earnings, real wages will increase again from mid-2023. This year, we will see a further significant increase in earnings driven by a 20% increase in the minimum wage, the announced 30% increase in teachers’ pay, a 20% increase in public sector wages and the indexation of the 500+ to 800+ benefit, and at the same time we expect that inflation will will be at a lower level than last year. This year we will also return to clearly positive economic growth, and unemployment may even decline slightly,” analysts predict.

In their opinion, together with improved consumer confidence, all this speaks to the improvement of the situation of commercial companies in virtually every market segment.

LPP and VRG are additionally supported by the strong zloty, and analysts consider Asbis’ opportunity to enter new areas of activity (robotic solutions, equipment regeneration), expansion of the distribution network (e.g. entry to the TK Maxx network) and closer cooperation with Apple.

“We expect further development of the company’s sales, although probably with slightly lower gross sales margins than in the previous 12 months,” the analysts add.

Good trend

In the case of Synektik, experts pin their hopes on the money that hospitals should receive from KPO. This would provide an impulse to purchase equipment (the listed company is a distributor of innovative medical devices and a manufacturer of advanced radiopharmaceuticals). In the last year, the sales of robots have increased dramatically, and each system sold generates recurring revenues from the sale of services and consumable instruments in the following years.

Toya, which imports and distributes power tools and hand tools for professionals and home use, is also dynamically increasing its revenues. In the second and third quarters, it reversed the trend of declining operating margin, and its valuation based on historical results is not excessive, analysts emphasize.

Sector bias

industry attitudebanksoverweightfuelsoverweightinsuranceoverweighttradeoverweightdevelopersoverweightindustryoverweightmediaoverweightraw materialsneutralenergyneutralgamingneutralconstructionneutralchemistryneutralITunderweightSource: BM Millennium