Einars Repše: Right now, we will no longer be able to protect our homeland with the Baltic route and joining hands

18:08, 27 January 2024

“Currently, the situation is significantly different from the situation at that time,” Einars Repše, Prime Minister of Latvia (2002-2004), one of the founders of LNNK, said in the TV24 program “Kārtības rullis” when asked to compare the time of the Barricades with the current situation.

“If we didn’t have weapons at that time, and if someone had small arms, it was nothing compared to the greatness of the armament of the USSR army. And at that time no one expected us to use weapons, on the contrary – our opponents, those who tried to challenge us here with various terrorist methods, would actually have played against us. At that time, our weapon was non-violent, really spiritual resistance, despite the fear of expressing our clear will for a free Latvia,” explains Repše.

“Right now we have guns and we’re expected to use guns. We are currently expected to protect NATO’s Eastern flank better than the Ukrainians do, and then the others will come to our aid. Therefore, the situation is completely different and the preparation is also required today,” he continues.

“At that time, we should have demonstrated our unequivocal will and firmness of spirit, resisting provocations. At that time Vaclav Havel and other Nordic leaders called Gorbachev and fought for us.

I want to emphasize that at the moment we will no longer be able to protect our homeland with the Baltic way, with joining hands, with non-violent resistance. If a Russian comes in now, an imperialist stunned by Putin’s propaganda, then we have to be really ready to defend Latvia with weapons in our hands,” emphasizes Repše.

