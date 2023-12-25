Eindhoven researchers send the fastest digital message ever | Tech

#Eindhoven #researchers #send #fastest #digital #message #Tech

Scientists from Eindhoven University of Technology have sent a digital file at the fastest speed ever. The ‘package’ reached a speed of 22.9 petabits per second. Never before has data arrived at its destination so quickly.

A petabyte is a million times larger than a gigabyte. One petabyte contains as much data as can fit on 40,000 Blu-ray discs

The speed achieved corresponds to “about twenty times the global internet traffic per second” and “229 times the maximum capacity of fiber optic cables” now in use, according to researcher Chigo Okonkwo of Eindhoven University of Technology.

The old record was about half that, namely 10.66 petabits per second. That was achieved in 2020. To break the record, the people of Eindhoven worked together with colleagues from Japan and Italy.

The scientists liken it to “a billion people watching Netflix streams at the same time.” “Or ten billion people making individual HD video calls. That’s more video calls than there are people on the planet.”

According to Okonkwo, such high-speed connections help more people connect to the internet. It also makes new applications possible, such as artificial intelligence. That technology consumes a lot of bandwidth.

