Eintracht Frankfurt and NBA: That’s why Mario Götze meets Beckham in Paris! | Sports

This trip shortly before the restart of the Bundesliga is irritating at first glance!

On Thursday evening, Eintracht’s Mario Götze (31) suddenly showed up with world star David Beckham (48) at the NBA Europe game in Paris – and that less than 48 hours before the start of Saturday in Leipzig (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.) .

Of course, the question immediately arises as to whether Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Dino Toppmöller (43) really approved this? BILD learned: Yes!

Source: BILD January 12, 2024

Götze was invited by the US Basketball League as a Nike ambassador. The trip had been registered with Eintracht since the beginning of December. The Frankfurt bosses and coach Toppmöller gave the green light because Götze didn’t miss a single training session – neither the session on Thursday nor the final training session on Friday.

The Eintracht star flew to Paris on Thursday afternoon – together with his wife Ann-Kathrin (34) – after training, attended the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, stayed overnight in the luxury hotel “SO/Paris” and flew back on Friday morning. Götze will be back in Frankfurt at 11:30 a.m., an hour before the professionals meet at the Eintracht campus.

Because Götze is valued as a model professional in Frankfurt, Eintracht gave the green light with a clear conscience – and they themselves benefit from it!

Mario Götze (right, next to French rapper Tiakola) sat right on the sidelines, and a ticket costs just under 2,000 euros

Foto: Getty Images

Because: Götze also brought a Frankfurt jersey as a guest gift to Beckham and other world stars (Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tony Parker), a huge advertisement for Eintracht. The Götzes also clearly had fun during their short chat with “Becks” on the sidelines and laughed with the world star.

Mario and Ann-Kathrin were in Paris without their two children and were happy about the “date night”

Photo: instagram.com/mariogotze

Did the world star Götze already try to entice? After all, Beckham owns the US soccer club Inter Miami, where world champion Lionel Messi (36) also plays.

For Mario Zukunfts-Musik, he wants to continue to prove himself at Eintracht on Saturday in Leipzig. And probably back in the starting line-up.