Ekdom and NPO Radio 2 duo to Veronica

#Ekdom #NPO #Radio #duo #Veronica

ANPGerard Ekdom

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:40

Gerard Ekdom will present the new morning show on Radio Veronica. He makes the switch from Radio 10, where he started working on his morning show six years ago Ekdom in the morning. Before that, he worked at NPO 3FM since 1998 and later at NPO Radio 2.

Veronica will also get a new afternoon show: Wouter van der Goes and Frank van ‘t Hof will leave NPO Radio 2 and will fill the 4:00 PM-7:00 PM time slot at the commercial radio station. It is yet to be announced when the two new programs will start. Van ‘t Hof writes on Instagram that the show will start in the summer.

“Making a program on Radio Veronica was my dream when I was 12 years old,” says Ekdom. “And now 34 years later, that is finally going to happen.” He calls it the most exciting and riskiest move he has ever made, to the channel that he says “is a bit of an underdog at the moment”.

ANPFrank in ‘t Hof (l) and Wouter van der Goes (r), with Annemieke Schollaardt (m) from NPO Radio 2

Van der Goes and Van ‘t Hof have been a duo on Friday afternoons for several years. In addition, each had its own program in the evening. Van der Goes says that the two have learned a lot at NPO Radio 2. He also says he finds the switch exciting, “but we believe very strongly in a radio station like the one we are going to build together.”

Veronica also announces that Rob Stenders will remain with the channel. He also switched from NPO Radio 2 a few years ago to become a DJ and station manager of the commercial broadcaster, but he has now let go of management. He will remain in the new programming Bonanza present.

NPO Radio 2 and Radio 10 are two of the three most listened to stations in the Netherlands. Of

Radio Veronica is not doing so well: that channel experienced a decline last year and only achieved a 1.6 percent market share in the second week of January. The channel management hopes to turn the tide by attracting big names.