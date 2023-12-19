“El Águila Negra” left Sharks on the field

#Águila #Negra #left #Sharks #field

The Águilas del Zulia took revenge for the two defeats on Saturday against Tiburones de La Guaira and defeated the sharks 8-7 at the Luis Aparicio “El Grande” in Maracaibo.

La Guaira scored three runs in the first inning with only one hit, a single by Franklin Barreto. Interference from the catcher, a walk, a hit and a passed ball, plus Barreto’s hit, combined for the three coastal lines.

In the fifth came two more for Tiburones, a single by Sebastián Rivero drove in Yasiel Puig and Carlos Rivero.

Zulia got into the game in the bottom of the third. Singles followed by Ali Castillo, Freddy Galvis and José Pirela, each drove in one and made the game 5-3.

Lorenzo Cedrola brought La Guaira’s sixth in the sixth with a ground ball for second that drove in Sebastián Rivero. In the eighth Alcides Escobar made the game 8-3 with an RBI single.

The raptors mounted the reaction in the bottom of the eighth. Luis Castro had a hit with three on bases and drove in the fourth, Ali Castillo followed with a double that drove in two more and José Pirela brought the tie with a single.

The tie continued until the tenth inning. José Pirela came to bat with one out and teammates in first and second, “El Águila Negra” hit a hit to the right that drove Deiner López into the field.

Silvino Bracho (2-2) was the winner with two scoreless innings, receiving one hit and striking out three. Emilker Guzmán (1-1) took the loss, allowing one run in one third. With this victory Águilas leaves their record at 22-27, while Tiburones sees a streak of six straight victories fall and now has a record of 26-23.