Elderly people with dogs are 40% less likely to develop dementia

One more reason to love our four-legged friends: a study recently published in Preventive Medicine Reports revealed that seniors over 65 who own dogs experience a 40% reduction in the risk of developing insanity. In contrast, the presence of cats did not demonstrate such a significant impact.

Therefore, the research, conducted in Tokyo and involving the analysis of 12 thousand residents of the city, highlighted that physical activity and social interaction associated with daily care for dogs are the main factors responsible for this benefit. Find out more below:

Elderly, dogs and brain health

This is because having a furry companion increases the likelihood of leaving the house, whether for a walk or other activities, thus encouraging exercise and human interactions, vital aspects for brain health.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a serious condition of memory loss, affecting many daily thinking activities, such as language and problem solving. With the most common form being Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60% to 80% of cases, around 55 million people around the world deal with this condition.

Covid-19 and risk of dementia

The study results also highlight the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating that dog owners who were isolated and did not exercise were more likely to develop dementia.

However, this chance is still lower than for those who do not have a canine friend, do not exercise and remain isolated.

After four years of research, scientists concluded that owning a dog has been shown to have a positive impact on reducing the development of dementia, even after considering other factors.

Dogs relieve stress

Furthermore, recent studies suggest that hugging a dog for 5 to 20 minutes not only provides instant joy but also wards off stress. Therefore, this gesture of affection can reduce levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, in people.