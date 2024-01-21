Election office opening with ‘Turgut Altınok’ message from Mansur Yavaş

Election office opening with ‘Turgut Altınok’ message from Mansur Yavaş

“IT IS TIME TO ELIMINATE THE DEBATE”

Informing that “We will announce our Keçiören Mayor Candidate soon”, Yavaş said, “It is time to eliminate this debate. It is time for us to elect a mayor who will hold hands with me and work for Keçiören with me.”

EMPHASIS ON “MUNICIPAL COUNCIL MEMBERSHIP”

Yavaş said: “We need a mayor who can be our companion. We will elect him from here, ensure our majority as members of the Municipal Council, and provide great services to Ankara.”

