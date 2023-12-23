Elections in DRC: provisional results give Félix Tshisekedi a large advantage

The first results of the general elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo began to be posted this afternoon at polling stations, with the candidate for re-election, Félix Tshisekedi, with a large advantage in all polling stations.

This afternoon, officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission released the results of the presidential vote.

The two Assemblies of the “Institut de la Gombe” first published the results of the vote and shortly afterwards, the lists expressing the will of voters for the legislative, presidential and municipal councils.

Approximately 20 polling stations are in the two Assemblies, located in the political and financial center of Kinshasa. It was there where Martin Fayulu, leader of the opposition, exercised his right to vote. The results from all tables give a large advantage to President Félix Tshisekedi, candidate for re-election.

However, it is premature to make any predictions, as the readings could be completely different in other parts of the country, especially in Upper Katanga, an area of ​​great influence for candidate Moïse Katumbi. Furthermore, in Assemblies that started voting later, the counting of votes can be delayed.

Meanwhile on the streets, supporters of FATCHI (Félix Antoine Tshisekedi) are already blowing the trumpets of victory, despite it being premature.

Follow the full coverage of the elections in the DRC, on Rádio , on 103.7 FM for Luanda, and on the portal www.correiokianda.info.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo