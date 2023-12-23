Elections in DRC: provisional results will be known on December 31st

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in strict compliance with the electoral law, that body should officially announce the provisional results of the elections of December 20th and 21st, on the 31st of December.

A Radio You know that the definitive results will be published on January 10th. Although candidate number 20 on the ballot is leading the count of votes in the assemblies where the vote has already been taken, in the country’s capital, Antena A journalist, Ami, told our report that it is premature to talk about a victory for a or another candidate.

He also defended, on the other hand, saying “that in the name of peace and stability, the Congolese must wait for the results to be announced by the competent authorities, in this case CENI, which will subsequently be validated by the Constitutional Court”, said Ami.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo