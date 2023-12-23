ELECTORAL – The challenges of future government formation

The last government of Christian Ntsay

Following the announcement by the President of the Republic, expressing his openness to working in concert with all the forces motivated and committed to the development of the country, speculation is rife as to the future composition of the Malagasy ministerial team.

Once the electoral results were announced, the Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to bringing together all resource people, the most qualified and the most determined to contribute to the advancement of Madagascar, without officially speaking of government. However, on the side of the spectators, this declaration leads us to imagine a possible inclusion, in the future government or in the next actions of the executive, of certain technocratic figures, technicians and politicians but also of personalities who supported the head of the State in its rise to power during the recent presidential elections. With this abundance of speculation, a crucial question emerges: what course will the future government formation take?

The emphasis on competence and experience portends a diverse government capable of tackling the complex challenges facing the country. A mix of members from diverse backgrounds, ranging from seasoned professionals to experts in specific fields, can be expected, reflecting the wealth of skills available within the nation. Indeed, the last government managed to reflect this diversity with various professionals: We can cite here a representation of youth with the young Vina Marie Orléa appointed Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development at the age of 27 at the time. to take power or also a desire to advance a technical government with a technocrat, Doctor Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala propelled to the head of the Ministry of National Education. Enough to say that the governments which have succeeded one another so far alongside President Andry Rajoelina have been a hybrid mix composed of an obvious diversification of the personalities composing them. To illustrate, during the government reshuffle in 2022, an article from aa.com reports that the head of state reminded the council of ministers that “ministers must be models in terms of governance, integrity and proximity to the population. Enough to understand the reason for this particular usual composition of Ntsay governments which link popular representation and technical skills through the plural faces which constitute them.

Return the favor

The presidential statement announcing this famous opening could also suggest that personalities who played a crucial role in the president’s rise to power could be taken into account in the rest of the operations and perhaps even in the constitution of the new government. This could involve key political players, strategic advisors, and others who actively contributed to realizing the president’s vision. But more mainly, the political formations and coalitions which have made it so powerful on the political scene. Here we could cite the IRD platform or even MAPAR which act as bases of representation of several parties and political groups which have decided to relegate their political ambition to the background to support the will of the current president. It is obvious that a technical political gesture is on the agenda to thank them and keep them within the fold of President Andry Rajoelina. We could illustrate this with the example of the unsuccessful candidate in the recent presidential elections, Hajo Andrianainarivelo at the head of the MMM party (Malagasy Miara-Miainga), integrated into the IRD platform until 2020. The latter, in response to his support for the IRD coalition, has seen himself propelled to the place of minister responsible for regional planning six times in six different governments since 2009. As such, we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing a government integrating senior leaders with supported the candidacy of the current president of the republic while coming from other political parties.

Indeed, several faces have bet big and sacrificed a lot in supporting Andry Rajoelina in this last election while having either a personal record making them “ministerable” in the next government, or no particular experience in the role of minister but who could still be thanked for a position as minister. Here we could cite the intellectual Paul Rabary, former minister of national education, president of the political group “Ny Fireneko”, who announced that he would not support any presidential candidate before turning back and joining the UPAR: a gamble risk having jeopardized the credibility of his young party. It remains to be seen whether recognition will be given to him by once again granting him a place within the government. The list is long but we could also talk about Sylvain Rabetsaroana, unsuccessful candidate in the 2013 presidential elections, former senator and candidate of the IRMAR platform for the senatorial elections for Antananarivo in 2020, the latter sided with Andry Rajoelina since then, notably with its condemnation of the movement of the collective of candidates during the recent presidential elections. We could indeed imagine a comeback for him by integrating the new government to be formed.

Hasan Ibrahim