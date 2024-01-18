Electric car failure, demand plummets and they are ‘thrown away’: dramatic situation | It’s the end of the dream

#Electric #car #failure #demand #plummets #thrown #dramatic #situation #dream

Electric car disaster

The data is clear, the demand for electric cars is almost zero, but the costs are high: it is their end. They are “throwing” them away.

After years of considerations, calculations, debates, doubts and certainties, electric has finally prevailed in the automotive field. Or better, will prevail in the near futuregiven the European Union’s choice to abolish internal combustion and hybrid cars starting from this year 2035. The decision has therefore already been made.

Yet electric is anything but an established technology and market. There is still much to do, on all fronts: the reliability of cars must increase, both from a technical and performance point of view (autonomy, we’re looking at you); but the availability of charging stations or home systems must also improve. Not to mention the battery disposal chain.

The doubts forcefully resurfaced when, a few days ago, incredibly negative data emerged for electric cars. It seems that no one is looking for them anymore, leading to huge losses for the companies that deal in them. To cover the costs, it was decided to abandon electric and convert everything into combustion cars again.

If this decision were shared by multiple companies it would be equivalent to one sensational defeat of electrical technology and a memorable slip of industry and politics. Now that batteries seem to be angels descending from heaven to save us from pollution, they cannot fail.

Get rid of the electrics, no one wants them

The market that most of all seemed ready to embrace electric is the American one. The main reason is that the United States is the home of Tesla, the leading company in this technology which has great appeal at home. Yet not even Tesla is enough to fully move stars and stripes motorists.

The emergency was made clear when the well-known company has declared that it wants to say goodbye to part of its electric fleet to convert earnings into combustion cars. Nobody expected such an announcement, but the data doesn’t lie and proves the higher-ups right.

Hertz reveals chilling data

Goodbye electric cars

Hertz is a popular US car rental company with thousands of locations around the world. In 2021 Hertz had decided to invest heavily in Tesla cars in an attempt to get ahead of the market, but a few days ago revealed that this was a wrong move. Now 20 thousand electric cars will be resold to convert profits into thermal cars.

The demand for electric cars is too low and Hertz has not found it profitable to keep so many of them. The company’s stock market shares have plummeted, but those at the top assure that this correction will bring profits back up within two years. What is certain is that this story does not play in favor of electricwhich to date is still not so popular with motorists.

Continue Reading