Electric cars from China to Europe

How will European companies respond to the competition and can there be expansion in Bulgaria?

Since 2022, China has been the largest producer of electric cars, and in the last quarter of 2023 alone, the Chinese company BYD surpassed Tesla in terms of the number of cars sold. Currently, this is happening with a lot of support from the state in the form of subsidies for producers. Western companies’ reorientation towards fully battery-powered cars has been slow, and at the moment they seem to be lagging behind in the race.

At this stage, Chinese electric cars are everywhere in the country, and the goal is to enter the European and American markets as well. They will compete with local companies on the basis of price and speed of production, but will probably encounter an image problem with consumers loyal to familiar European brands. The growth of Chinese electric vehicle production and the desire for rapid expansion may also lead to the opening of new plants in Europe.

Bulgarian consumers currently show little interest in electric cars. Just over 2,500 new electric cars were sold last year. Of these, only about 30 are Chinese, with the best-selling van (Maxus EV80).

What will happen to the electric car market and how Bulgaria can benefit from increased production, we talk to the editors at “Capital” Kiril Kirchev and Konstantin Nikolov.

In the episode you will hear more:

How will Chinese and European EV manufacturers compete?

Where is Bulgaria on the map of their production?

What happens to car batteries at the end of their life?

