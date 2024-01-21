Electric cars from China to Europe

#Electric #cars #China #Europe

© Pexels.com

How will European companies respond to the competition and can there be expansion in Bulgaria?

Extraordinary news

Get the big news as it happens – straight to your email.

Since 2022, China has been the largest producer of electric cars, and in the last quarter of 2023 alone, the Chinese company BYD surpassed Tesla in terms of the number of cars sold. Currently, this is happening with a lot of support from the state in the form of subsidies for producers. Western companies’ reorientation towards fully battery-powered cars has been slow, and at the moment they seem to be lagging behind in the race.

At this stage, Chinese electric cars are everywhere in the country, and the goal is to enter the European and American markets as well. They will compete with local companies on the basis of price and speed of production, but will probably encounter an image problem with consumers loyal to familiar European brands. The growth of Chinese electric vehicle production and the desire for rapid expansion may also lead to the opening of new plants in Europe.

Bulgarian consumers currently show little interest in electric cars. Just over 2,500 new electric cars were sold last year. Of these, only about 30 are Chinese, with the best-selling van (Maxus EV80).

What will happen to the electric car market and how Bulgaria can benefit from increased production, we talk to the editors at “Capital” Kiril Kirchev and Konstantin Nikolov.

In the episode you will hear more:

  • How will Chinese and European EV manufacturers compete?
  • Where is Bulgaria on the map of their production?
  • What happens to car batteries at the end of their life?

You can read the entire topic of this week’s issue of “Capital” here.



The column “Analyses” presents different points of view, the opinions expressed do not necessarily coincide with the editorial position of “Dnevnik”.

Also Read:  Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The plane that crashed in Afghanistan took off from India; But not the Indian plane Airplane | Crime News | Manorama News | Manorama Online | Malayalam News | Malayala Manorama | Latest news Breaking News | Malayalam Manorama | Manorama News Manorama Online | Malayalam News
The plane that crashed in Afghanistan took off from India; But not the Indian plane Airplane | Crime News | Manorama News | Manorama Online | Malayalam News | Malayala Manorama | Latest news Breaking News | Malayalam Manorama | Manorama News Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Posted on
Joost Klein wins Pop Prize 2023: ‘Senses the spirit of the times like no other’ | Music
Joost Klein wins Pop Prize 2023: ‘Senses the spirit of the times like no other’ | Music
Posted on
De Minaur v Rublev, Krejcikova beats Andreeva: Australian Open – live | Australian Open
De Minaur v Rublev, Krejcikova beats Andreeva: Australian Open – live | Australian Open
Posted on
Al-Abyad opened the scientific conference on psychiatry: to determine the best ways to treat mental illnesses and their deep wounds
Al-Abyad opened the scientific conference on psychiatry: to determine the best ways to treat mental illnesses and their deep wounds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News