Electric cars: there is another problem: now the sector is shaking

There are several points that are limiting the sale of electric cars and now another truly catastrophic one has arisen.

In order for electric cars to become increasingly common throughout the world, they need to undergo a series of improvements. It cannot be denied that these are the future and will be cars that will allow you to move around cities in an ecological and environmentally friendly way zero impact.

Hard blow for electric cars (Canva – flopgear.it)

Many times, however, good intentions alone are not enough, so much so that there are many problems from a practical point of view. First of all, in fact, we are faced with cars that have a sales cost that is much higher than classic combustion cars, often there are more 10 thousand Euros of difference for the same model.

Secondly, there is no hiding the fact that these cars are highly limiting in battery life. Precisely this is perhaps the most problematic aspect, considering how the driver is forced to carry out a continuous series of top-ups, which involves a huge waste of time.

In fact, we know that recharging the battery certainly does not take the same time as filling up with petrol or diesel. For this reason only 4% of cars sold in 2023 Italia it was electric. Apparently, however, these are not the only problems linked to electric cars, given that a study has highlighted another decidedly serious one.

Electric cars: incredible depreciation

Apparently this is not just an immediate problem, but also over the years electric cars are unable to keep their performance level high. It must be specified that all cars show the first problems after a few kilometres, but a study reported by The country, demonstrates how zero-impact vehicles are those that deteriorate the most.

Electric car, new problems (Canva – flopgear.it)

To evaluate the real depreciation of cars, all the various cars were chosen, from those to petrol to diesel, passing through the hybrids, plug-ins and electrics. They all had to have the same mileage of around 60 thousand km, with the exception of the diesels which were chosen with 90 thousand km.

The cars that manage to maintain the highest price after three years are the hybrids, which beat the petrol ones by just over one percentage point, i.e. 72.6% versus 71.5%. The value of diesel cars is also very similar, with the price remaining around 67.6% of the starting cost and the plug-ins that are around 66,5%. There are therefore only 6.1 percentage points of difference between these cars, but the impact ones zero drops to 52.9%.

The result for electric cars turns out to be a real Caporetto which find themselves at almost twenty percentage points less than the others hybrid. The main reason is linked to the deterioration of battery, with this also depending on the driving style and how the previous owner recharged it. This is also one of the many aspects that will need to be improved for electric cars.