Electric cars with steering without physical contact will arrive this year

Steer-by-wire technology means that there is no physical connection between the steering wheel and the steered wheels. Since the steering wheel only functions as a transmitter, the impacts of road faults do not reach the driver’s hands, and countless parameters can be changed freely, in seconds. With these steering systems, the software control provides almost unlimited possibilities for fine-tuning the relationship between the vehicle and the driver.

Any restorative force, gear ratio and steering feel can be generated freely, with which the cars can be completely customized or adapted to the current speed and road conditions. In the event of a skid, such a steering mechanism can automatically compensate for understeer or oversteer in a fraction of a second, which can significantly increase active safety.

Another advantage of steering without a mechanical connection is that it saves weight and the steering wheel can be installed at any angle and position, and it is much easier to install the steering wheel on the other side in such cars. Engineers have more freedom to design the engine bay without having to worry about the steering column, and the assembly of the cars is also faster due to fewer mechanical parts.

However, there are also engineering challenges: it is not only necessary to be able to generate authentic steering feel and feedback electronically, but it is also vital to achieve operational reliability (for example, by achieving immunity near electromagnetic fields), as well as cyber security, so that hackers cannot take control of the car. According to many engineers, the use of “steer-by-wire” systems for level 3 and 4 self-driving cars will be a necessity, because in order to avoid the risk of accidents, it is expected that the steering wheel does not turn during automated driving, only when the driver has already taken back control.

Toyota is on track to begin mass production of its innovative steer-by-wire system, One Motion Grip, by the end of 2024, according to information from British Autocar, after recently making significant improvements to it. The most important change is that the engineers chose a 200-degree gear ratio instead of the previous 150, which is less direct and thus supposedly gives a smoother and more natural feeling. In this way, it will be easier for users to switch over, because the use will give a familiar feeling, that is, the difference compared to a traditional steering gear will be smaller.

Toyota recently tested the system with hundreds of people from inside and outside the company to make the driving experience it provides as intuitive as possible. Initially, it will be offered to the new electric models, the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ at an additional cost, but other models may also get it later. The One Motion Grip has been developed to meet the world’s most stringent steer-by-wire legislation; these used to be in Europe, but China has now surpassed the EU in terms of safety standards.

Europe has created its own certification program for “by-wire” steering systems, eliminating the need for a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the wheels, which was previously a legal requirement (which is why the old systems also had a mechanical backup steering gear). However, “over the air” updates are still not permitted by law for such systems. Steering without a mechanical linkage is already legal in Japan, while there is no regulation in the United States.

The “steer-by-wire” systems will also be an integral part of the new, modular architecture that forms the basis of the next-generation electric cars of Toyota and Lexus after 2026. The Lexus LF-ZC, LF-ZL, Toyota FT-3e, FT-Se, and Land Cruiser Se study cars presented at the 2023 Japan Mobility Exhibition in Tokyo will be built on this “gigacasting” process, consisting of only three main parts. serial versions as well.

According to Simon Humphries, the design director of the concern, the introduction of the “steer-by-wire” system opens up huge opportunities for interior designers. “We want the cabin to be as open as possible,” he said. “We could get rid of many small and large components, and the inner panels would have to hide fewer mechanical parts. This would give more and more freedom.”

Meanwhile, Toyota is also developing a steering system called Neo Steer, also unveiled in Tokyo, which transfers control of the gas pedal and brake to the steering wheel to provide mobility for people with disabilities who cannot use the pedals.

