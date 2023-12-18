Electric Eel Stings Genetically Modify Fish Larvae, How Is That Possible?

#Electric #Eel #Stings #Genetically #Modify #Fish #Larvae

KOMPAS.com – Electric eels or also known as eels (Anguilla spp.) are a type of freshwater fish that have unique and interesting characteristics.

The name “electric” was given to this eel because of its ability to produce electrical currents that can be utilized for various purposes.

Also read: How do electric eels produce electricity?

In fact, electric eels are capable of releasing electricity of up to 860 volts, enough power to drive machinery.

Through the results of a new study, it was discovered that electric eels have the ability to emit electricity which can have an impact on genetic modification of fish larvae in the surrounding area, reported by phys.org, Monday (11/12/2023).

This is the first time this phenomenon has been seen in nature

The discoveries made by the researchers have advanced our understanding of electroporation, a gene delivery method that uses electric fields to create temporary pores in cell membranes.

This process allows molecules such as DNA or proteins to enter target cells.

The study published in PeerJ is thought to be the first time the gene transfer and electroporation mechanism has been seen in nature, quoted from ILF Science, Monday (11/12/2023).

A research team led by Professor Eiichi Hondo and Assistant Professor Atsuo Iida from Nagoya University investigated the possibility that electrical currents in rivers could affect the cells of nearby organisms.

They suspect that these cells can channel DNA fragments into the water that become known as environmental DNA.

In their experiments, the researchers exposed young fish in their laboratory to a DNA solution equipped with light tags to monitor whether the zebrafish were able to take up the DNA.

Also read: New species of electric eel discovered, with electric power up to 860 V

Next, they introduced the electric eel and encouraged it to bite the feeder, producing an electrical discharge.

Iida believes that electroporation, although generally considered a process limited to a laboratory environment, can actually occur naturally.

According to him, electric eels in the Amazon River have the potential to become a source of electricity with surrounding organisms acting as recipient cells.

“I realized that electric eels in the Amazon River could function as a source of electricity, the organisms living around them could act as receptor cells,” said Iida.

How did this happen?

Environmental DNA fragments released into the water can become foreign genes, triggering genetic recombination in surrounding organisms in response to the electrical discharge.

The results showed that around 5 percent of larvae showed markers indicating gene transfer.

This fact illustrates that electrical discharges by eels can promote gene transfer into cells.

Interestingly, electric eels have different pulses and voltages from conventional electroporation machines but can still have an impact on genetic modification in nature.

Other studies have also noted similar lightning-related phenomena affecting nematodes and soil bacteria in natural environments.

Also read: Having electric currents in their bodies, how do electric eels mate?

Iida welcomed the possibility of further research into the influence of electric fields on living organisms.

“This shows that the release of the electric eel promotes gene transfer into cells, even though the eel has a different pulse and voltage shape compared to the machines usually used in electroporation,” said Iida.

“Electric eels and other organisms that produce electricity can influence genetic modification in nature,” he continued.

For him, efforts to discover new biological phenomena with an unexpected perspective will shed light on the complexity of living organisms and open up opportunities for breakthroughs in the future.

Get selected news updates and breaking news every day from Kompas.com. Come join the Telegram Group “Kompas.com News Update”, click the link then join. You must install the Telegram application first on your cellphone.

