Electric, hybrid and gasoline: some interesting cars hitting the market this year

#Electric #hybrid #gasoline #interesting #cars #hitting #market #year

Next year will see the introduction of new, truly affordable electric vehicles, as well as some interesting options for the wealthier. We will also have the return of some classic models.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV de 2024. General Motors

While there are already many electric SUVs on the market, what will make the Chevy Equinox EV stand out is its price. Prices are expected to start at $30,000 (around €27,000), making the Equinox EV one of the cheapest electric vehicles to buy.

This isn’t just a Chevy Equinox with the gas engine replaced by batteries. It will be a completely different SUV, sharing much of its engineering with other GM electric vehicles, such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV. The starting price will be for a simpler version, with front-wheel drive and a range of 400 km on a full charge. The more expensive models, with four-wheel drive and greater autonomy, will also be available, of course, at a higher price.

Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30 Vapor. Volvo

Speaking of affordability, the all-electric EX30 won’t just be a cheap electric Volvo. It will be the cheapest Volvo model, whether petrol or electric.

As you’d expect, the base price of $35,000 (32,000 euros) will be for a relatively simple version with a single engine and rear-wheel drive. Versions with four-wheel drive and other features will naturally cost more. Still, the EX30 will be among the most affordable electric vehicles on the market and even the cheapest version will offer a range of up to 440 km. Inside, Volvo designers have created smart, highly flexible storage spaces for this small SUV.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz In the North American market, Volkswagen will sell a larger version of the ID. Buzz, a modern, all-electric interpretation of the iconic VW Microbus. Volkswagen of America, Inc.

The VW ID. Buzz is already available in Europe, but Americans will receive a special extra-large version of this retro-style van, with more space and a third row of seats, allowing it to accommodate up to seven passengers. It will continue to be slightly shorter in the front-to-rear direction than competing gasoline vans like the Chrysler Pacific. This is partly due to the fact that the ID. Buzz doesn’t need space for a gasoline engine.

Its design is reminiscent of the famous VW Microbus. It will be available in an all-wheel drive version with electric motors capable of producing up to 330 horsepower, much more than the classic with its small gasoline engine.

Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac Celestiq. General Motors

While General Motors is making electric vehicles more affordable with the Equinox EV, its new Cadillac Celestiq is a completely different matter. Prices for this individually built electric vehicle start at $300,000 (273,000 euros), ten times more than the cheapest Equinox EV, but this is just the beginning. The Celestiq is fully customizable and customers can order a wide range of colors and other individual options.

This is GM’s attempt to recapture some of Cadillac’s 1950s glory, when top-of-the-range models could reach prices close to those of Rolls-Royce. Although Cadillac has presented some concept cars In recent years, which suggested this level of opulence, the Celestiq is the first to be introduced to customers.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser. Toyota

The Toyota Land Cruiser is returning to the US market, three years after this model was last sold in the country. But it is returning in a very different way. This time, it’s a smaller, retro-style SUV that competes directly with the Jeep Wrangler and another renewed classic, the Ford Bronco.

It’s part of a much larger industry trend toward SUVs and trucks with off-road capabilities, like the new Ford Bronco. Despite its classic look, the new Land Cruiser will only be available in a hybrid version, with a gasoline engine and an electric motor combined to produce up to 326 horsepower. The company expects the starting price to be around 55,000 dollars (50,000 euros).

Ferrari Purosangue Ferrari Purosangue. Ferrari

With virtually every major luxury vehicle manufacturer offering an SUV, including Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Ferrari will also now sell one. In fact, Ferrari does not call the Purosangue an SUV, as this vehicle has no claim to off-road driving capabilities. But it has the (relatively) high seating position that SUV drivers appreciate. It also has four doors, although the rear ones are a little hidden, in order to maintain the classic Ferrari sports car look.

Powered by a 715-horsepower V12 engine, the Purosangue features a sophisticated suspension system to help maintain the cornering capabilities Ferrari is famous for, even with this tall body style. Prices start at 400,000 dollars (364,000 euros). The first US customers will receive their Purosangue in early 2024.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Ram 1500 Ramcharger de 2025. Stellantis

The Ram 1500 Rev and Ramcharger will go on sale late next year. The Rev will be the first all-electric truck from the Ram brand and will be available with a range of up to 800 km before needing to be recharged.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger is a plug-in hybrid, but it differs from most plug-in hybrid vehicles in a few important ways. It has a 6-cylinder petrol engine, as well as powerful batteries and electric motors, but it can travel up to 233 km on battery power alone, before needing the petrol engine. This represents a greater pure-electric range than most plug-in hybrids can offer. Additionally, you can use DC fast chargers to quickly recharge your batteries, which most plug-in hybrids cannot. Together, these factors mean that the Ramcharger can be used as an all-electric vehicle, with the petrol engine rarely needed.

Honda Prologue The 2024 Honda Prologue Elite. American Honda

Honda has not been at the forefront of electric vehicles. Although Honda has previously sold electric vehicles in the United States, they were mainly niche models and in niche markets such as California. The Prologue will be Honda’s first truly conventional electric vehicle. It will be built using GM’s Ultium EV technology, meaning it will share much of its underlying engineering with the Chevrolet Equinox.

The question is whether Honda, by starting with another company’s engineering, will be able to create something sufficiently different in a market saturated with mid-size electric SUVs to attract buyers. But the Honda brand has a lot of influence among consumers. Prices for the Prologue are expected to start close to $50,000 (45,000 euros).