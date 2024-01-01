Electric used cars depreciated more than 30,000 euros in no time

#Electric #cars #depreciated #euros #time

Not the occasion. (Image: Unsplash)

Autovisie is always looking for used cars for enthusiasts and therefore scours the lists of the sales site Gaspedal.nl. This time we found an electric car that depreciated 30,000 euros in less than a year.

The majority of cars depreciate, especially in the first years and kilometers, your car can become worth much less. This BMW is an extreme example.

Electric car depreciated 30,000 euros in less than a year

The electric car in question is a BMW iX in the XDrive 40 version. This means that the used car has two electric motors that together produce 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque. The 2,365-kilogram colossus sprints from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds. Acceleration only stops at 200 kilometers per hour.

(Image: AutoTrack)

The electric motors of the used car are linked to a battery pack with a net capacity of 71 kWh. This will take you 425 kilometers according to the WLTP measuring method.

(Image: AutoTrack)

About two years ago, Autovisie drove the BMW iX. You can see what we think of this electric car in the video below.

Click here if the video is not shown

The BMW iX is an expensive electric car. The model is available new from 85 grand.

Used

The found used car has a list price of 105,654 euros. The car was registered in the Netherlands on April 17, 2023 and has driven 20,259 kilometers since then. The used car is now for sale at a BMW dealer for 71,900 euros, meaning it has depreciated more than 30,000 euros in less than a year.

(Image: AutoTrack)

Xiaomi’s first car has V6 that does not require fuel

Click here to go to the advertisement.

Spotted an error? Mail us. We are grateful to you.

div {

height: 4rem;

}

.announcement-bar-1 > .flex {

height: 4rem;

padding: 0 1rem;

}

.search__header.open {

top: 10.5rem;

}

}

]]>