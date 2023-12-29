Electrical system supply security at risk

The national electrical system once again failed tests on supply security. According to simulations carried out by REN — Redes Energéticas Nacionais, the reference limit for load loss on the electricity grid will be exceeded in 2024, and mitigating actions may be necessary, which, in a crisis scenario, may include restrictions on consumption industry, among other measures. The diagnosis is contained in the most recent Monitoring Report on the Security of Supply of the National Electric System, from the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG).

This new report maintains the concerns that were already contained in the 2022 edition, in which REN and DGEG pointed to a scenario of rupture as early as 2023 in the stress test. This test considers higher demand, the deactivation of the Tapada do Outeiro gas plant and the entry into operation of new capacity that is already under construction, without further increases in supply. The Government is working on a “transitional solution” to guarantee the continued operation of the Tapada do Outeiro gas plant (whose contract ends on March 29), and avoid jeopardizing the country’s security of supply. But even in the scenario of continuity of this 990 megawatt (MW) plant, the stress test points to insufficiencies in our electrical system.

