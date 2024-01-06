Electrician Simulator and the Smart Devices DLC are now available on Nintendo Switch – That’s Gaming

#Electrician #Simulator #Smart #Devices #DLC #Nintendo #Switch #Gaming
26

Electrician Simulator is a game that focuses on electrical work. The game and DLC are now available on Nintendo Switch. Sit back and relax at your computer or console and step into the shoes of a virtual electrician, without the physical risk of electric shock! Learn the secrets of the trade and become the best professional in town!

The Smart Devices DLC includes additional missions, smart technology fixes, additional gadgets, and a new wireless sensor and switching mechanism to indicate task capabilities.

In the Electrician Simulator your job is to repair sockets, connect lamps or create simple electrical installations. Accept repair orders for electrical appliances in your workshop, disassemble appliances into parts and look for damaged parts to replace.

Repairs – Just like in real life, in Electrician Simulator you fix broken things, install sockets, repair controllers, remote controls, speakers, plugs, chandeliers, replace light bulbs and lay wires.

Story – Get to know your customers and solve their problems. With the help of the storyline you will feel like a real electrician. Don’t forget to gather all the necessary equipment before meeting the client and make sure you’ve checked everything twice! There is no room for mistakes!

Orders – What’s more interesting than new challenges? This job is never boring! Check your work inbox regularly and accept various orders! From small jobs to complex electrical installations! Don’t forget to measure your intentions – being an electrician is not a game, and poorly executed jobs can have serious consequences! It is better not to upset customers.

Also Read:  Dragon's Dogma 2 drops 18 minutes of fresh gameplay

Workshop – In the heart of the garage you will find your handyman workshop. Repair electrical appliances shipped to you by customers between standard orders. Receiving packages, disassembling devices, replacing parts and finding a way to repair them.

I like this:

Like Loading…

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Posted on
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
Posted on
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Posted on
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News