Electrician Simulator and the Smart Devices DLC are now available on Nintendo Switch – That’s Gaming

Electrician Simulator is a game that focuses on electrical work. The game and DLC are now available on Nintendo Switch. Sit back and relax at your computer or console and step into the shoes of a virtual electrician, without the physical risk of electric shock! Learn the secrets of the trade and become the best professional in town!

The Smart Devices DLC includes additional missions, smart technology fixes, additional gadgets, and a new wireless sensor and switching mechanism to indicate task capabilities.

In the Electrician Simulator your job is to repair sockets, connect lamps or create simple electrical installations. Accept repair orders for electrical appliances in your workshop, disassemble appliances into parts and look for damaged parts to replace.

Repairs – Just like in real life, in Electrician Simulator you fix broken things, install sockets, repair controllers, remote controls, speakers, plugs, chandeliers, replace light bulbs and lay wires.

Story – Get to know your customers and solve their problems. With the help of the storyline you will feel like a real electrician. Don’t forget to gather all the necessary equipment before meeting the client and make sure you’ve checked everything twice! There is no room for mistakes!

Orders – What’s more interesting than new challenges? This job is never boring! Check your work inbox regularly and accept various orders! From small jobs to complex electrical installations! Don’t forget to measure your intentions – being an electrician is not a game, and poorly executed jobs can have serious consequences! It is better not to upset customers.

Workshop – In the heart of the garage you will find your handyman workshop. Repair electrical appliances shipped to you by customers between standard orders. Receiving packages, disassembling devices, replacing parts and finding a way to repair them.

