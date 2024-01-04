Electronic Arts Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Gaming Racing Steering Wheel with Pedals, Force Feedback up to 1000 Hz, Responsive Driving F1 23 PS4

Experience ultimate racing simulations with TRUEFORCE force feedback

It’s no secret that realistic racing simulators are increasingly blurring the line between the digital and real worlds. With the use of increasingly sophisticated technologies, the gaming experience is transformed into an exciting, authentic journey for racing enthusiasts around the world. An important innovation that deserves mention in this context is the TRUEFORCE force feedback.

What is TRUEFORCE?

The revolutionary TRUEFORCE technology allows gamers to feel close to the wheel of a real racing car. The engines in the game are directly linked to this advanced technology. This means players can now experience the ultimate racing simulation with 4000 input processing per second. This impressive advancement catapults racing games like EA SPORTS F1 23 to a new level of realism.

Take on the challenge of the programmable double clutch

Another highlight that will delight racing game fans is the programmable dual clutch system. This clever system simulates jump-starting a real racing car directly from your controller in supported games. This makes the gaming experience even more intense and exciting.

Master the game with state-of-the-art controls

As a racing driver, it is important to always be in control during the race. The integrated LED speed display, which integrates seamlessly with PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC game controls, ensures that you are always informed about the current speed and engine power. In addition, the 24-stage switch and the modern brake spring are an important part of the entire experience package, ensuring that you have the race under control at all times.

Explore the exciting new features in F1 23

EA SPORTS F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, offers a completely new gaming experience. Explore brand new tracks in Las Vegas and Qatar, experience red flags, 35% race distance and much more. The entire game has been designed to provide a tense and nail-biting racing simulation where the goal is to be the last one to brake.

Conclusion

With the introduction of TRUEFORCE force feedback, the programmable dual clutch and the most modern controls, the world of racing simulation has entered a new era. EA SPORTS F1 23 brings these exciting technologies to players so they can enjoy a realistic, intense and adrenaline-pumping racing gaming experience. Get in, buckle up and get ready for a fast-paced ride in the world of Formula 1 simulations.

