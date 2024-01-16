Electronic Arts may be steering Motive down the wrong path

Dead Space Remake was successful, but the studio could be aiming for the wrong thing…

The 2008 game has been properly ported to the 2023 standard, giving Isaac Clarke’s story a more dynamic, advanced set of game mechanics. However, after the success, the question is legitimate: is the remake of Dead Space part 2 coming now? While this may be good for the fans, Motive, the developer of the game, will eventually run out of business. The game was released at the beginning of the year, so it was quickly forgotten by some (for example, Resident Evil 4 Remake, similar in the genre, took the limelight), and in 2023 we saw several excellent works. For example, there was also Baldur’s Gate 3…

But let’s not forget that Dead Space 3 was a huge failure, because Electronic Arts called the game Call of Duty, and then closed the development team (Visceral Games) for a couple of years. The remake may follow a similar path, but the case of Dead Space 2 is different. It corrected the mistakes of the first part in several elements, and it could be said that it was more beautiful, bigger and more than what Dead Space offered. But the third part became more action-oriented and offered a local co-op story mode, and this turned out to be such a misstep that the franchise was not continued.

The success of Dead Space Remake was that it offered a gameplay similar to Dead Space 2, so if it also gets a renovation, it will be difficult to distinguish it from the original, and in the case of a remake of the third part, there would not be the momentum for a fourth part again . For this reason, Motive may be in serious trouble, as fans of the franchise would love to see Dead Space 4, but given Electronic Arts’ past, we can expect a lazier approach, so the publisher can only force remakes.

It is difficult, if not impossible, for the studio to get out of this. If the new Dead Space were already under development, the end result could still be quite positive.

Source: GameRant

