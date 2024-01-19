electronic warfare systems have disrupted GPS in Poland and the Baltic states

#electronic #warfare #systems #disrupted #GPS #Poland #Baltic #states

The German Bundestag has rejected a proposal by the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In Germany, the Taurus missiles have been discussed since the moment when Ukraine submitted a request for the supply of weapons.

The leader of the US Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced that next week the Senate may consider a new package of support for Ukraine and border protection. This is an extremely important sign for Ukraine, since on December 6, Republicans blocked a proposal for additional funding, which included $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

January 18 The drone attack on an oil storage facility in the Leningrad region of Russia is a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by “RBC-Ukraine”, citing a source in special services. In addition, one of the drones flew over the estates of Russian oligarchs and the residence of President Vladimir Putin.

Local residents reported hearing explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod on Wednesday. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, drones were flying over the city. At least 7 drones were shot down.

American historian, Yale University professor Timothy Snyder believes that Russia’s goal is to reduce the population of Ukraine, make the country “as little Ukrainian as possible” and scatter Ukrainians around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has significantly stepped up the Kremlin’s efforts to create the informational conditions for a future escalation against the Baltic states, likely as part of his broader attempts to weaken NATO. This was reported by Ukrinform on Wednesday, citing the Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

