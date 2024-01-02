Elegant and versatile, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W with GTX is only €749 at Carrefour – LaptopSpirit

#Elegant #versatile #Asus #Vivobook #Pro #N6500QHHN048W #GTX #Carrefour #LaptopSpirit

Our opinion on the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W

Thin and light, theAsus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W is a versatile laptop PC with an original blue design equipped with a 15-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare screen whose frequency of 144Hz improves fluidity in games and fast 512 GB SSD storage which reinforces its responsiveness. This Windows 11 laptop supports modest games thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which also accelerates multimedia processing like the powerful Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Hexa Core Cezanne processor. We also find 8 GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity and even a fingerprint reader.

Features of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W

Screen(s)15.6” Full HD LED 144Hz 250cd/m² 45% NTSC (1920×1080, anti-glare)ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne (6 cores, 45W)Installed RAM (max)8 GB (soldered) DDR4 3200 MHzGraphics cardNVIDIA Turing GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB dedicated GDDR6, AMD Radeon Vega 7 integrated into the processor and NVIDIA Optimus Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0) Connections 2 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) , HDMI 1.4, microSD card readerNetworkWi-Fi 6 ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5Backlit keyboardYes (1.4mm stroke)NumpadYesWindows HelloYes, via fingerprint readerAudio system2 Harman Kardon speakersOperating systemWindows 11 64 bitsAdvertised battery life / Battery5 hours / Li-Ion 3 cells 50WhrWeight / Dimensions (mm)1.8 Kg / 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W faces the competition

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W is currently available at Asus France and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the only ones to offer such a high frequency screen with such a powerful processor in such a thin and light chassis with Windows included.

If this Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W does not meet all your criteria, you will find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the greatest impact on performance.

Chassis, connections, screen of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W

Robust in compliance with the American military resistance standard MIL-STD-810H, this versatile laptop has an original look with its relatively elegant thin and light Quiet Blue design.

This creative gamer-oriented laptop PC has good connectivity with its USB-C, its Wi-Fi 6 ax and Bluetooth 5 wireless modules for remote connections and communications, its useful HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or a monitor for example, its audio port or its 3 USBs including 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guaranteeing transfers up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if you plug in a USB 3.0 device.

You can authenticate by fingerprint recognition via Windows Hello technology and the integrated biometric reader.

The chiclet keyboard can of course be backlit, which is practical so that you can better discern its keys in the event of reduced ambient light.

Thanks to its frequency of 144Hz, the screen clearly improves fluidity in games compared to the 60Hz standard, which gamers will appreciate. In addition, it lends itself well to displaying videos and more widely High Definition content due to its 16:9 format and Full HD definition, while its anti-reflective treatment makes it more readable than a shiny panel in a bright environment (e.g. : exterior). The screen also has significant vertical and horizontal viewing angles thanks to its IPS technology, however not high-end since here the colorimetry is classic, lower than that of high-end IPS panels.

Performance, battery life of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6500QH-HN048W is a versatile 15-inch laptop focused on creation and gaming.

It benefits from an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne Hexa Core processor which delivers solid general performance capable of attracting a maximum of users.

And including creators since it guarantees faster processing than a Quad Core in areas that are intensive in CPU resources using multi-core, such as photo editing or video editing.

The Ryzen 5 5600H is here associated with 8 GB of RAM as well as a dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Featuring the NVIDIA Turing architecture, the GeForce GTX 1650 is not the most recent. But it offers the advantage of being more efficient than the Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution housed in the Ryzen 5, supporting games that are not too demanding.

Whether with the GeForce GTX 1650 or the Radeon Vega 7, we can of course watch photos and videos. As it consumes less energy, the Radeon Vega 7 is favored wherever possible by NVIDIA Optimus technology to promote autonomy. On the other hand, when Optimus considers the performance of the Vega 7 too fair to carry out the desired tasks, it automatically activates the GeForce GTX 1650 in real time. With one or the other, you can obviously watch photos and videos.

On the storage side, we find a 512 GB SSD, capacity similar to what hard drives offer as standard. However, if you need more space, you can use an external storage unit. Opting for a USB 3.0/USB-C device then represents an advantageous solution for obtaining fast transfers.

In any case, an SSD is silent but also consumes less energy than a hard drive, more robust and much faster.

In practice, the SSD thus ensures much better responsiveness and fluidity in use than a hard drive. Thanks to the SSD, starts/stops are much faster, in particular, as are the launches of applications/games and processing, and we can access online game cards more quickly.

In case of heavy loads (e.g. treatments, games), expect this versatile laptop PC geared towards creative gamers – as easy to transport as an Ultrabook thanks to its thinness and controlled weight – to heat up and make itself heard ( e.g. games, treatments).

To contain temperatures if necessary, you can use a ventilated support (remember to check the dimensions carefully!).