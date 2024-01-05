Elena Lasconi, new problems with her daughter

#Elena #Lasconi #problems #daughter

Elena Lasconi was challenged by her own daughter, Oana, when she declared her support for the traditional family. Until November, no one knew who Oana Lasconi was. The young woman attracted attention after having a nervous outburst, addressed to her mother, on a social network. The scandal that broke out then, brought him notoriety, along with the reproaches of those disturbed by his reactions.

Meanwhile, the echoes of the mother-daughter conflict faded, and the young woman returned to the shadow cone. Elena Lasconi lost the first place on the list of candidates for the European Parliament from the USR. His daughter, however, returns to the spotlight with a new controversial message.

Oana Lasconi and her mother, Elena, after the scandal in the press. Photo Source: EVZ Archive

Elena Lasconi, attacked by her own daughter

Oana Lasconi returns to attention with a new message, posted on a social network, intended to stir up other controversies. She declared herself bisexual and proud of it. Obviously, the young woman got a taste for publicity and wants to take advantage. The daughter of the mayor of Câmpulung Muscel, Elena Lasconi, dissociates herself from the LGBTQ+ community that she supported.

“As of today I am no longer an LGBTQ+ ally here on Instagram. I am a proud bisexual who has loved many wonderful men, many wonderful women, and many wonderful non-binary people. I would say pansexual, but I don’t like the flag that much. We can choose”, wrote Oana Lasconi on Instagram.

In the past, Elena Lasconi’s daughter declared herself “a proud bi queen, an eco-socialist, a plant mother, a gaming veteran and an aspiring musician and writer.”

Last year, the daughter of the USR mayor declared herself “disgusted” after her mother said she voted “Yes” in the 2018 Referendum for the traditional family. It is about the proposal to amend the Constitution by which the family was to be defined as the civil union between a man and a woman.

The mayor of Câmpulung was asked in a television show if she supports marriages between people of the same sex.

“I am Christian, I am Orthodox and I believe that the family consists of a woman and a man,” she answered. Photo source: Capture

The statements he made caused a nervous outburst from his daughter. Oana Lasconi lives in France and, until recently, declared herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community.