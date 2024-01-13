Elena Lasconi resigned from the position of vice-president of USR Argeş. “I’m not interested anymore, I’m disgusted”

Elena Lasconi, mayor of the city of Câmpulung Muscel, resigned from the position of vice-president of the USR Argeş branch, writes News.ro quoting the local press.

Elena Lasconi and USRFoto: Inquam Photos / George Călin

She did not convey to her colleagues the reasons behind the decision to resign from the position of vice-president of USR Argeş, according to political sources cited by the epitesti.ro publication.

“Please take note of my resignation from the position of vice-president of the County Office. I am no longer interested. I’m disgusted. We can take it with a lemon, but it still disgusts me”, Lasconi allegedly told his colleagues, in a party meeting, according to the quoted source.

News.ro notes that, until the time of transmission of this news, Elena Lasconi has not responded to requests to provide a point of view in connection with this resignation and the reasons behind the decision taken.

The scandal that led to the withdrawal of Elena Lasconi from the USR list for MEPs

On November 18, 2023, USR vice-president Claudiu Năsui announced that the former leader of the party, Dan Barna, will open the list of candidates for the formation’s European parliamentary elections, after Elena Lasconi was withdrawn from this position.

Elena Lasconi, who opened the USR list in the European Parliament elections, revealed that she voted “YES” in the referendum for the traditional family in 2018. “I am Christian, I am Orthodox and I believe that the family consists of a woman and a man”, she she said, on November 4, 2023, on Prima TV.

Also Read:  The rebellion of the Orthodox priests from the Republic of Moldova against the ferula of Moscow. 50 church leaders left the Kremlin outpost for the Romanian Patriarchate

The harshest reaction came from his daughter, Oana Lasconi, who, in a post on Instagram, through tears, declared herself “in shock and absolutely disgusted”, stating: “This cruel discrimination has no place in my family and for this reason, I no longer support the mother from this moment on.”

The next day, the USR National Office took note of Elena Lasconi’s withdrawal from the list of candidates for the European Parliament elections, according to a press release from the formation. USR representatives added that Elena Lasconi will continue to work for Campalungeni and will have support from the party to continue to perform in the administration.

