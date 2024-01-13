#Elena #Lasconi #resounding #resignation #USR #Argeș

Elena Lasconi, the mayor of Câmpulung Muscel municipality, submitted her resignation from the position of vice president of USR Argeș. It is a decision that no one expected.

Elena Lasconi was forced to withdraw from the lists for the European Parliament elections in 2024. All this happened after Oana, her daughter, sent a video message that caused a wave of reactions. She harshly attacked her mother for voting “YES” in the referendum in support of the traditional family between a man and a woman.

Elena Lasconi, resounding resignation from USR Argeș

Elena Lasconi resigned, in the context of internal disputes in the party coming to light more and more recently. She would have conveyed to her party colleagues that she is disgusted.

“Please take note of my resignation from the position of vice president of the County Office. I am no longer interested. I’m disgusted. We can take it with a lemon, but it still disgusts me”he would have said this to his colleagues in a party meeting.

Although declaratively positioned outside the political class, Elena Lasconi, who is also the local leader of the party, thus took an effective first step in delimiting the decision-making area of ​​politics.

Photo source: Facebook.

The mayor of Câmpulung Muscel, about his resignation

Elena Lasconi confirmed the rumor about her resignation from the management position of the USR Argeș organization. He also denied the fact that he was in negotiations with the PNL. The mayor said that he is not leaving USR, “even if some people would like to”.

“There are several that have been collected. I just didn’t see the point anymore. I’m not going to talk about our internal kitchen because I don’t want to do any harm. There are things that I discuss within the party if anyone is interested. It’s a difficult and crowded period for me, and the priority is Câmpulung City Hall”, the mayor emphasized.

Elena Lasconi. Photo source: Facebook.

Elena Lasconi: I will stay in USR

The mayor also emphasized that she will stay in the USR to fight. Moreover, she said that she was never interested in party positions.

I have many projects in progress. That’s what I deal with. I didn’t and don’t care about features. That’s what I felt like doing and I own all my actions. I am sure that most of my colleagues understand and respect my decision. I want to debunk the intoxications as if I were negotiating with any other party. I will stay in USR and fight for the principles and values ​​that formed it, although I think some would be happy if I quit”, explained Elena Lasconi.