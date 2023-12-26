Elena Udrea special visit behind bars

#Elena #Udrea #special #visit #bars

Elena Udrea enjoyed her family’s visit to the penitentiary, on the occasion of her birthday. The former minister, jailed for corruption, turned 50 on the day after Christmas, December 26, but was unable to obtain a permit.

Elena Udrea spent her birthday in prison, where she was visited by her daughter, Eva, and her partner, Adrian Alexandrov. The former minister previously asked the prison management for a permit for the Christmas period, but her request was refused.

Elena Udrea received a visit from her daughter

Adrian Alexandrov spoke about the visit he made to his partner, in prison, together with their daughter, Eva. According to his words, according to the regulations of the penitentiary, they could not bring gifts for Elena Udrea on her birthday. Instead, they sang “Happy Birthday” to him, as is customary.

“We scheduled ourselves this week in such a way that we arrive on her birthday. Yesterday, because it was Christmas, they didn’t let us connect with another visit. I sang “Happy Birthday” to him”, said Adrian Alexandrov.

He showed that Elena Udrea held her daughter in her arms and played with her during their visit to the penitentiary. According to his words, the presence of the family was the best gift for the former minister.

“He held the little one in his arms and they played. We were not allowed to bring gifts. Our presence was the most beautiful gift for her,” Alexandrov said. Eva Maria visited her mother in prison for Christmas. Photo source: Facebook

Adrian Alexandrov draws hope for permission

The former minister’s partner hopes that she will, however, receive a leave from prison for 24 hours. He says that Elena Udrea was assigned to an open regime, which allows her to go out to work. However, so far he has not been granted any 24-hour leave, although he would be entitled to it.

Under these conditions, he says, it is almost impossible for Elena Udrea to maintain a relationship with her daughter. On the other hand, Alexandrov says that he finds it difficult to fulfill the role of mother.

“It’s the only moment he enjoys. Think about it, she’s been on open duty for a year and a half and yet she hasn’t even gotten 24 hours of home leave, even though the law says you’re entitled to 30 days a year. Imagine how she would be able to maintain her relationship with her child considering that he hasn’t come home at all for the past year. The role of mother is difficult to fulfill. I do what I can, but for a child, the mother is the universe and without her it’s hard”, Adrian Alexandrov testified, according to Romania TV.

Udrea, absent from her daughter’s life

The former tourism minister was hoping to get leave for Christmas to spend time with her daughter. Elena Udrea was imprisoned last year, after several years of trials. She has stated, on several occasions, that she misses her daughter who turned five years old this year.

On the occasion of her daughter’s birthday, Udrea sent her an emotional message wishing her to overcome these difficult moments.