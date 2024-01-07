Eleven killed by Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk

#Eleven #killed #Russian #missile #attack #Pokrovsk

Political pressure is increasing on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply cruise missiles to Ukraine. Politicians from coalition partners the Greens and the FPD and opposition party CDU emphasize the necessity of this arms supply in the Saturday edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“The delivery of the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is taking too long,” said Sara Nanni, defense spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag. “The most effective protection against Russian air strikes is to fire on targets on Russian territory and in the occupied parts of eastern Ukraine from which Russia launches its attacks.”

Ukraine cannot do this because it lacks the necessary weapons and Berlin does not supply Taurus cruise missiles. “The hesitation is mainly due to the Chancellor and is not a general attitude of the German government,” says Nanni.

FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann believes that Germany should finally deliver the cruise missiles to disrupt Russian supply lines.

According to retired Colonel Roderich Kiesewetter, a CDU foreign policy expert, the Taurus cruise missiles are so important “because the system is so effective and can be used to eliminate supply lines and command centers far behind the front lines.”

The Taurus cruise missile is a German-Swedish weapon with a range of 500 kilometers. At the beginning of October last year, Scholz decided not to deliver these cruise missiles for the time being for fear that Russian territory could be hit with the precision weapons. (AP)