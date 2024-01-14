Elgato to release capture cards with HDMI 2.1 support on February 1 – Computer – News

Elgato will release its first capture cards with HDMI 2.1 support for input and output on February 1. This concerns both an external and internal card, which should cost $230 and $280 respectively.

The 4K The 4K X can record 4k footage at 144Hz, or 1080p at 240Hz. If HDMI 2.1 is used, a maximum of 4k images can be recorded at 120Hz. This card also offers VRR support and makes it possible to record HDR10 images in SDR.

The 4K Pro Internal Capture Card, on the other hand, is a PCIe card that must be placed in a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 slot. This successor to the 4K60 Pro Mk.2 capture card can record in 4k at an fps of up to 60, or in 1080p at up to 240Hz, and delivers a maximum of 8k passthrough.

Both cards were already shown at TwitchCon last October, although no prices or release dates were known at the time. These are not the first HDMI 2.1 capture cards; AverMedia already launched one last year.

