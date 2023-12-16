Eliminates cholesterol and protects the heart: 10 miracle juices

#Eliminates #cholesterol #protects #heart #miracle #juices

A common and quite serious problem is high cholesterol, which can increase the risk of some health problems. And there are many medications and treatments available to control cholesterol. However, there are also natural methods, such as juices, which in addition to helping you lead a healthier life, also contribute to reducing cholesterol and protecting your heart.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 miracle juices that will help you maintain your health, so you can reach 100.

1). Grape juice

Grape juice is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect arteries from damage. And it is also rich in fiber, which can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

two). Orange juice with eggplant

This is a combination of nutrients that can help lower cholesterol. Orange is rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce LDL, the “bad” cholesterol. Eggplant contains a lot of fiber and antioxidants, which can also help you lose weight.

Orange with eggplant (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

3). Guava’s juice

Guava is a fruit that is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, which can help control cholesterol. And it’s also a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect the heart.

4). Watermelon juice

Watermelon is a great source of vitamin C and contains citrulline, an amino acid that can help reduce LDL.

5). Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate is a fruit rich in antioxidants and is also a good source of fiber, which can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

6). Apple juice

Apple is rich in fiber, and is also a good source of pectin, a type of fiber that can help reduce LDL cholesterol.

Apple juice (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

7). Tomato juice

Tomato is a fruit rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect the heart. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which helps reduce cholesterol.

8). Pineapple juice

Pineapple is a fruit rich in bromelain and a great source of fiber, which can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

9). Strawberry juice with carrot

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect arteries from damage. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that can help reduce LDL cholesterol.

Strawberry juice with carrot (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

10). Avocado, lemon and kale green juice

Avocado is a fruit rich in good fats, which can help increase HDL, “good” cholesterol. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce LDL. Kale is rich in fiber, which plays the same role.

How to prepare the juices?

It’s quite simple, just blend the fruits or vegetables in a blender with a little water. An important tip is to consume fresh juices, as nutrients are lost over time.

It is also worth noting that they do not replace medical treatment or prescribed medications. If you have high cholesterol, it is important to consult a doctor for appropriate advice.

