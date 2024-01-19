Eliot ready to defend the national colors

Eliot Rakotondramanga, multiple champion of France.

Decided. Eliot Rakotondramanga, aged 21, a high-level swimmer who plays at Villejuif, a club not far from Paris, now wants to defend the national colors in international competitions, such as the Island Games, the African Games, African Championships, or the Olympics again.

“We have already asked him, but he had to sort out the administrative side and join a club in the country to obtain the license,” underlines the national technical director, Naivo Razafindrafidy. “I had just joined the faculty of Paris-Est University in Créteil, in order to prepare for the Technological Sciences of Sports Skills (Staps) diploma. And we had to keep up with the rhythm of the Faculty and also ensure training and competitions for my club,” he explains, for his part.

Eliot followed the steps to become a high-level athlete, from the Ascent and Training Center (Caf) to the National Institute of Sports Expertise and Performance (Insep), via Staps. “I train four hours a day, Monday to Friday, and Saturday, just in the morning. Sunday is my day off. Between the two daily workouts in the morning and afternoon, I do 1.5 hours of weight training or physical preparation. Which represents 29.5 hours of training per week,” he says. “My short-term goals are to achieve better performances and win national and international titles. And, in the long term, to be able to qualify for the Olympics and, why not, bring home a medal,” he confides.

Plamarès in concrete

Eliot shone from a young age. He has been an elite French champion since the age of 13. He was triple French U15 champion in 100m butterfly in 2016, then in 100m and 200m butterfly U16 (2016) and in 100m butterfly (2018). He was a five-time vice-champion in the general youth category and in the 4x100m medley U15 (2015), in the 50m backstroke (2016), in the promotional category (2017) and in the 4x100m medley (2022).

In addition, he won four bronze medals in 200pap (2018), 100pap all categories (2019), 100m backstroke at the university championship and 4x100m medley in 2023. “He is really strong. It is better compared to the performance of the premises,” recognizes the DTN. He completed the 200m butterfly event in 2’01”7 on the 50m course and 1’59”31 on the short course, while the national record, in 2020, signed John Rakotomavo, is 2’15’ ‘.

In international competitions, he finished fourth at the European Championship, double champion of Slovakia Open in 4x100m and 4x200m medley, vice-champion of Slovakia Open in 100pap, and quadruple champion of Tunisia Open (50pap, 50back, 100back, 4x100medlock). Eliot was called up three times for the French team at the Mediterranean European Championship.

Serge Rasanda