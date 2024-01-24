Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh advance to the Australian Open semi-finals

#Elise #Mertens #SuWei #Hsieh #advance #Australian #Open #semifinals

Elise Mertens joined the last four duos in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open last night. Together with the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh, our compatriot put aside the Dutch-Brazilian tandem Demi Schuurs/Luisa Stefani 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes.

The logic was respected: the second seeds beat the ninth seeds. Mertens is number 2 in the world in doubles, Hsieh is number 6.

Mertens won the Australian Open in 2021 alongside Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, with whom she also won the US Open in 2019. In 2022 she lost in Melbourne in the semi-finals with the Russian Veronika Koedermetova. With Hsieh she won Wimbledon in 2021.

Schuurs is no stranger to Mertens, the number 2 in doubles in the world. They played together successfully in 2017 and 2018.

In the semi-finals, Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh battle third seeds Storm Hunter/Katerina Siniakova (Aus/Cs), who defeated Barbora Krejcikova/Laura Siegemund (Csj/Ger) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 .

Hunter played successfully together with Mertens in 2023. In the past two editions, Siniakova won the doubles title with Krejcikova in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.