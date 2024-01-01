Ellie Carpenter and Daniëlle van de Donk engaged: Matildas star Ellie Carpenter and Olympique Lyonnais teammate Daniëlle van de Donk reveal engagement

#Ellie #Carpenter #Daniëlle #van #Donk #engaged #Matildas #star #Ellie #Carpenter #Olympique #Lyonnais #teammate #Daniëlle #van #Donk #reveal #engagement

Ellie Carpenter is engaged!

In a joint Instagram post shared on New Year’s Day, the 23-year-old Matildas star revealed she and her partner of more than a year, Daniëlle van de Donk, 32, were engaged.

“My person for life ❤️💍!!,” ﻿van de Donk captioned the photo, in which she can be seen flashing a diamond sparker while looking at the camera, embraced by Carpenter.

Ellie Carpenter and Daniëlle van de Donk are engaged. (Instagram)The couple have been holidaying in the Maldives. (Instagram)

Matildas captain Sam Kerr welcomed on the couple’s announcement.

“Let’s goooooo,” she wrote in a reply.

﻿”Congrats guys xx.”

“Congrats lovers 🥰,” Carpenter’s Matildas teammate Alanna Kennedy commented.

Carpenter’s fellow Matildas teammate Courtney Nevin also commented on the post, writing, “Congrats!!! ❤️😍﻿”.

Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop also commented, writing, “Yasss 🥰🤩﻿”.

The defender appeared to have popped the question to ﻿van de Donk while they were on holiday in the Maldives.

The couple have been romantically linked since February 2022. (Instagram)They made things Insta-official in mid-2022. (Instagram)

Carpenter and van de Donk first met in June 2021, when van de Donk moved from Arsenal to ﻿French club Olympique Lyonnais, which Carpenter also plays for.

Rumours the two were romantically involved date back to ﻿February 2022, but the couple didn’t confirm their relationship overtly until months later.

They were both in Australia in July 2023 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, though their national teams – ﻿van de Donk plays for the Netherlands – did not face off on the field during the competition.