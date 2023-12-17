Előd Novák: The Fidesz government supports Masonic lodges

#Előd #Novák #Fidesz #government #supports #Masonic #lodges

The vice president of Mi Hazánk asked the prime minister if Mária Schmidt is the leader of the Sunflower lodge.

He submitted a written question To Viktor Orbán Novák Predecessor. The vice president of Mi Hazánk claims that the Fidesz government is “shockingly” supporting Masonic lodges with public money, the party’s announcement reads.

For example, the Sunflower Lodge receives money from the Gábor Bethlen Fund and the National Cooperation Fund to be able to finance its opaque, secret operation, even though Freemasonry with its dark past is more L. Simon László he should be ousted from Hungarian public life in the same way as his replacement

– said Novák, who says that the lodges pose a national security risk, which, according to him, “have gained such influence in the government, which is a blatant shame in international terms.”

According to Novák, the freemasons have the primary responsibility in Trianon, but “on a global level, in the secret lodges of freemasonry, they prepared the destruction of European culture and state order based on Christian foundations.”

Even in the highest political circles of Fidesz, openly stated information appears about the secret society, which is now active for the development of the global world order, among others, it promotes migration. Despite this, they would not only abolish today’s lodges of subversives, but in an unprecedented and outrageous way, the Fidesz government also financially supports them

Novák wrote, and then, among other things, asked the Prime Minister if it was true Schmidt Maria the leader of the Sunflower lodge, and how much state support the lodges have received in recent years.