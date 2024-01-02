Eloise van Oranje shares beautiful photos of her skiing holiday with the Oranjes

#Eloise #van #Oranje #shares #beautiful #photos #skiing #holiday #Oranjes

The ‘count influencer’, as the king’s niece is called by many people, shares a photo with her younger sister: Countess Leonore.

Wonderful skiing holiday

“Last skied in 2020, so this was such a nice time with the five of us in France,” the countess writes with the photo series on her Instagram. The images show Eloise in a ski area wearing a large ski helmet, looking around in wonder. The countess also shares a beautiful photo and video of the area, which were taken at sunset. As the icing on the cake, she treats her followers to a rare image with her sister, the youngest daughter of Princess Laurentien and Prince Constantijn. Prince Constantijn lets us know – by responding with heartfelt comments to his daughter’s retrospective – that he also had a good time with his family.

The text continues below the photo.

The New Year of Eloise of Orange

“Happy new year in advance,” she writes enthusiastically in the message. Last week, the countess shared a message on her account, in which she looked back not only on her holiday, but also on the rest of the past year. “I really did a lot of cool things,” she said in a video, which also includes beautiful images.

Countess Eloise is regularly in front of (and sometimes behind) the camera and every time she manages to stand out with her clothes. In this video, royalty vlogger Josine Droogendijk shows some of her most beautiful and striking outfits.

Bron: Instagram

January 1, 2024

Also read

Also Read:  The weather changes suddenly in Romania! A wave of cold air hits our country

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New Retirement Age 2024. The situation of pensions after the change of government
New Retirement Age 2024. The situation of pensions after the change of government
Posted on
Review Acoustic Energy Corinium Limited Edition in British Racing Green
Review Acoustic Energy Corinium Limited Edition in British Racing Green
Posted on
Rareș Bogdan, about the PNL presidential candidate: “You will have a surprise”
Rareș Bogdan, about the PNL presidential candidate: “You will have a surprise”
Posted on
Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States
Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News