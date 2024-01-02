Eloise van Oranje shares beautiful photos of her skiing holiday with the Oranjes

#Eloise #van #Oranje #shares #beautiful #photos #skiing #holiday #Oranjes

The ‘count influencer’, as the king’s niece is called by many people, shares a photo with her younger sister: Countess Leonore.

Wonderful skiing holiday



“Last skied in 2020, so this was such a nice time with the five of us in France,” the countess writes with the photo series on her Instagram. The images show Eloise in a ski area wearing a large ski helmet, looking around in wonder. The countess also shares a beautiful photo and video of the area, which were taken at sunset. As the icing on the cake, she treats her followers to a rare image with her sister, the youngest daughter of Princess Laurentien and Prince Constantijn. Prince Constantijn lets us know – by responding with heartfelt comments to his daughter’s retrospective – that he also had a good time with his family.

The New Year of Eloise of Orange



“Happy new year in advance,” she writes enthusiastically in the message. Last week, the countess shared a message on her account, in which she looked back not only on her holiday, but also on the rest of the past year. “I really did a lot of cool things,” she said in a video, which also includes beautiful images.

Countess Eloise is regularly in front of (and sometimes behind) the camera and every time she manages to stand out with her clothes. In this video, royalty vlogger Josine Droogendijk shows some of her most beautiful and striking outfits.

January 1, 2024

