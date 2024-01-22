Eloise van Oranje takes followers with her on the first day of her internship | RTL Boulevard

#Eloise #van #Oranje #takes #followers #day #internship #RTL #Boulevard

Eloise, the eldest child of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien, studies at the Hotelschool The Hague in Amsterdam. It is time for her to put the knowledge she has acquired into practice.

Before Eloise’s first day of internship starts, she puts on some make-up put together to feel. “So I wasn’t actually nervous at all. I was just really looking forward to it,” the countess says in a video on TikTok.

“It was a day full of coffee, starting up, logging in, you name it,” Eloise describes her first day. She also enjoyed the ‘beautiful view’ from her workplace. After a full day at work, Eloise went home. And how does she look back on her baptism of fire? “A very nice first day.”

