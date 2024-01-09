Elon Musk against drug accusations: «I have been doing tests for 3 years for NASA: never found any traces»

#Elon #Musk #drug #accusations #tests #years #NASA #traces

Elon Musk tries to defend himself from the accusations of Wall Street Journal on the alleged use of drugs which would worry the top management of his companies. The billionaire criticized the article, explaining that in the last three years no traces of drugs have ever been found in the random tests he underwent. Statements that come after the first negative hits to Tesla shares on Wall Street. The founder of SpaceX had to accept those tests to continue his collaboration with NASA: “No traces of drugs or alcohol were found.” And then he went on the counterattack: «The WSJ is not even suitable for covering a bird cage». Musk had referred to the case that broke out in September 2018, when he smoked marijuana during Joe Rogan’s podcast, a month after he declared to New York Times that I am not a fan of marijuana because it will kill productivity.

Le accuse del Wall Street Journal

According to Wall Street Journal, some SpaceX managers recounted their fears that Musk’s behavior had been influenced by some narcotic substance during a final “upsetting” and “embarrassing” meeting. There were also Tesla executives who spoke, worried about the possible substances taken by Musk, especially after the tweet in 2018 in which he considered the possibility of selling the company. The managers’ concerns arose above all from the fact that Musk himself had discussed the issue at the board of directors meeting a week before launching that tweet.

Read also: