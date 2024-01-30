Elon Musk announces that Neuralink has installed the first brain implant | Neurosciences

Businessman Elon Musk announced this Monday, January 29th, that the start-up Neuralink, of which he is co-founder, placed its first brain implant in a patient on Sunday, an operation that has already been carried out by other companies and researchers.

Located in Fremont (California), in the suburbs of San Francisco, Neuralink obtained the “green light” from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May.

His implant, the size of a coin, has already been placed in the brain of a monkey, who managed to play the video game Pong without command or keyboard.

“The first results show promising brain activity”, highlighted Elon Musk on the social network X, about the implant in a person.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink is far from the first to install a brain implant, also called a brain-machine interface (BMI), in a human being.

In September, the Dutch company Onward announced that it was testing the coupling of a brain implant to another that stimulates the spinal cord, with the aim of allowing a quadriplegic patient to regain mobility.

In 2019, researchers from the Grenoble Clinatec institute presented an implant that allows, once installed, a quadriplegic person to move an exoskeleton.

Neuralink recently raised around $323 million (298 million euros, at the current exchange rate) from investors in two tranches, in August and November.

This start-up It also aims to make paralyzed patients walk again, but also to restore sight to the blind and even cure psychiatric illnesses, such as depression.

Elon Musk also intends to offer his implant to everyone, in order to allow better communication with computers and to contain, according to the billionaire, the “risk that civilization” faces due to Artificial Intelligence.

