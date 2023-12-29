Elon Musk ends 2023 earning another 95 billion dollars on the stock market

Elon Musk returns to the top of the richest man in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the combined net worth of the 500 richest people increased by $1.5 trillion in 2023, fully recovering from the previous year’s loss. Once again, their fortunes are closely correlated with the performance of technology stocks, which have hit new records this year despite recession fears, persistent inflation, high interest rates and geopolitical turmoil. In fact, tech billionaires have seen their wealth grow by 48% or $658 billion, driven by intense hype around artificial intelligence.

Passed Bernard Arnault

No one did better than Elon Musk, who regained the title of richest person in the world from the French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault.

The CEO of Tesla Inc. earned another $95.4 billion at Thursday’s close, buoyed by the success of Tesla and SpaceX, after losing $138 billion in 2022. His net worth is now more than $50 billion of dollars higher than that of Arnault after a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods which affected the shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has added more than $70 billion to his portfolio this year and is now neck-and-neck with Arnault for second place, while Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune is increased by over 80 billion dollars.

