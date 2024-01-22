Elon Musk: I expect 1 billion humanoid robots in 2040

Billionaire Elon Musk shared on the social network X a prediction made by the creator of generative artificial intelligence Midjourney, David Holtz.

Holtz said in a post last week that “we should expect a billion humanoid robots on Earth in 20 years and a total of one hundred billion robots in the entire solar system by the 1960s“.

Musk shared that he is of the same opinion, and the forecast is quite possible “provided that the foundations of civilization remain stable”.

Tesla, one of Musk’s companies, has developed a prototype humanoid robot that the billionaire believes can contribute to that future.

The Tesla Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, was first announced in 2021. At the time, Musk said the company planned to build a prototype by next year.

“I think over time it has the potential to become more important than our vehicle business,” Musk said at the time.

A little later, Musk said he plans to build at least 1 million units of the Tesla Optimus, aiming for a $20,000 price tag.

The billionaire even added that “the Optimus stuff is extremely underrated.” According to him, demand may soon reach 10 to 20 billion units.

A month ago, Musk introduced Optimus Gen 2, a new generation of his humanoid robot that should be able to take over monotonous human work. However, the development remains at the prototype level and is still far from commercialization or taking over human labor.

