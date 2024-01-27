Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world

#Elon #Musk #longer #richest #man #world

Shares in Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy jumped more than 12 percent in , after the world’s biggest luxury goods group reported higher-than-expected sales for 2023 and raised its annual dividend.

The owner of Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy, as well as brands including Givenchy, Bulgari and Sephora, on Thursday night reported sales of 86.15 billion euros ($93.34 billion) for 2023, beating consensus forecasts and equating to 13% organic growth from the previous year.

Organic revenue increased 10% in the fourth quarter.

The result was boosted in particular by 14% year-on-year growth in the critical fashion and leather goods sector, along with 11% growth in perfumes and cosmetics. Meanwhile, wines and spirits reported a 4% decline.

Paris-listed shares temporarily closed Friday’s session up nearly 13%.

“Our performance in 2023 illustrates the exceptional magnetism of our products, despite a year affected by economic and geopolitical challenges,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

Arno’s fortune increased by $21.6 billion and net worth stands at $205.8 billion. Thus, he took first place on the Forbes list of the richest people in the world, overtaking Elon Musk.

Elon Musk slipped to second place, with the combined capital of his Tesla and SpaceX companies totaling $4.2 billion. He lost the top spot to Bernard Arnault after losing $18.8 billion as Tesla reported weaker-than-expected results for fourth quarter 2023 Tesla shares sank 13.2% to 180.38 on Thursday. The drop followed the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which showed it missed several estimates — including revenue for the quarter of $25.17 billion, compared with expectations of $25.87 billion. Tesla’s market cap shrank by $80 billion.

Third is the owner of “Amazon” Jeff Bezos.