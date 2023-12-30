Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other “Scrooges” of the globe

#Elon #Musk #richest #man #world #Scrooges #globe

We are not in Duckburg, yet with the amount of money earned by the richest men in the world in 2023, they could build more than one warehouse and swim in gold just like Uncle Scrooge of comics. In the year-end ranking of the 500 richest men in the world, the first place is obtained Elon Musk which earned $95 billion in 2023, snatching a Bernard Arnault the title of richest in the world.

Fortunes increased exponentially

Just to do the math, the 500 richest men in the world have seen their already substantial fortunes increase in total by another 1,500 billion dollars, completely recovering, and also with a nice margin, the 1,400 billion dollars lost last year. year.

The luckiest

According to the agency Bloombergthe luckiest were the tech billionaires, who saw a total increase in their wealth by 48% thanks to the application of artificial intelligence as OpenAI (an artificial intelligence research laboratory established by the non-profit company OpenAI, Inc. and its for-profit subsidiary OpenAI, LP that aim to promote and develop friendly artificial intelligence so that humanity can benefit from it, ed.) and its CEO Sam Altamn have become well-known names to millions of people.

The best of all this year was once again Elon Musk who regained the title of the richest by taking it away from the king of luxury Bernard Arnault. His fortune increased to 95.4 billion despite the fact that his work was not appreciated by everyone. Also Jeff Bezos he has seen his fortune increase by over 70 billion and is in the running together with Arnault for second place in the ranking of the richest.

One of the few women

Not bad either Mark Zuckerberg owner of Meta who enriched himself by another 80 billion dollars in 2023. In the ranking there is also a woman in the running for the top ten, she is the heiress of L’Oréal, Françoise Bettencourt Meyerswhich became, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the first woman to amass a fortune of 100 billion dollars (90.1 billion euros), establishing herself as the twelfth richest person in the world. Her fortune increased in 2023 by 40%, when shares of L’Oréal have reached record levels.

Among the super rich, there is also the Chinese Changpeng Zhao46 year old founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, which in November pleaded guilty to money laundering and violating US sanctions. He agreed to resign as CEO and personally pay a fine of 50 million dollars in addition to the 4.3 billion dollars that Binance will have to pay out. However, the 2023 recovery of cryptocurrencies has boosted his wealth by nearly $25 billion even though he could end up in prison in 2024.

However, there are also those who have lost

Even if his “tears” are always at several zeros, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani lost $21 billion on January 27, 2023 alone – and $37.3 billion in the entire year – after the short-selling firm Hindenburg Research caused the value of the Adani Group. No fear for him, his assets continue to be 11 figures.